NCA needs five weeks to restore full internet service

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

The National Communication Authority (NCA) estimates it may take five weeks to resolve disruptions in internet services across Ghana.

The damaged undersea cables, have led to South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, and Burkina Faso among other nations without stable internet connections in the affected countries.

Ghana’s NCA, gave the 5-week timeline in a press release on Saturday, after “a face-to-face meeting with all four (4) subsea cable landing service providers (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS); and the three (3) mobile network operators (AT, MTN and Telecel)”.

Since Thursday, March 14, 2024, Mobile Network Operations, have faced disruptions due to cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, critical components for internet connectivity in Ghana.

Most telecommunications companies have shut down, impacting people, banking, media, ports and other businesses in some African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Burkina Faso and others bearing the brunt.

The NCA statement disclosed that, it convened a meeting with all subsea cable landing service providers and the three affected mobile operators on Saturday, March 16.

During this meeting, it was revealed that the service providers have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and are mobilizing repair vessels to the affected areas.

The NCA further disclosed that the full restoration of connectivity is estimated to require a minimum of five weeks. It assured the public of its dedication to continued collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the repair work.

Below is the NCA’s full statement.

Further to our last update, the National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to inform the public that:

1. The Authority this afternoon held a face-to-face meeting with all four (4) subsea cable landing service providers (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS); and the three (3) mobile network operators (AT, MTN and Telecel).

2. The meeting was attended by the top management of the above providers and operators to receive updates and to discuss the way forward.

3. The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and subsea cable landing service providers continue to work with their international partners in the sub-region to progressively add more capacity for data services as it becomes available.

4. The subsea cable landing service providers have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and have made preparations to dispatch repair vessels to the location for physical assessment and restoration.

5. Based on the above, the subsea cable landing service providers have indicated an estimated time frame of a minimum of five (5) weeks for full-service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations.

6. The NCA recognizes the impact the disruptions have had on economic, academic and social activities and assures the public of its commitment to continue collaborating with relevant stakeholders. We expect some improvement in data services in the coming days while the operators work around the clock to restore full connectivity.

7. The NCA encourages MNOs, Internet Service Providers, and all other providers to actively participate in the operations of the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) in order to ensure an efficient local content delivery and a seamless Internet traffic exchange locally.

8. New developments will be communicated when available.

