NCA moving towards excellence with five-year strategic plan

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken a bold step toward transforming into a “Great Regulator” with the launch of its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2024-2028).

The plan was unveiled by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at the NCA Tower yesterday, January 16, 2024.

The development of this strategic plan, in accordance with Section 3(b) of the NCA Act, 2008 (Act 769), aims to establish well-defined goals and measurable steps for the Authority.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, emphasized the crucial role of NCA’s regulatory work, urging the Authority to remain vigilant in the face of emerging disruptive technologies and a rapidly changing technological landscape.

During her keynote address, the Minister highlighted the necessity of NCA’s regulatory work over the years.

She further commended the strategies outlined in the plan, expressing her satisfaction, “I am impressed with the strategies aimed at flourishing and contributing to a globally competitive and rapidly changing environment. This means we will create the enabling environment for Ghanaian solutions to compete with other global solutions”.

According to Dr Joe Anokye, the Director General of the Authority, the Electronic Communications Industry is fast-paced and requires continuous innovations and strategies to keep pace, therefore making the development of strategies crucial in the bid to seize new opportunities and effectively overcome challenges.

He said, “The Five-Year Strategic Plan marks a significant milestone on our path to innovation, growth, and a long-lasting impact.”

Dr Anokye expressed confidence that the plan would enhance productivity, align goals with resources, improve communication and collaboration, and enhance staff welfare.

Board Chairman of the NCA, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, highlighted the launch as a critical point in the NCA’s journey, emphasizing its significance as a blueprint for the next five years.

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, known in private life as Isaac Emil Osei-Bonsu Jnr, stated that the present reality of the launch of the Five-Year Strategic Plan reflects the need envisioned by the Board during its inauguration in 2021.

“It is evident that we are at a critical point as we launch the Strategic Plan for 2024–2028, which will serve as our blueprint for the forthcoming five years. It is an exciting moment for the NCA, as the creation of this document has unveiled numerous untapped opportunities within the communications sector”, he said.

The Board Chairman, further urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the NCA to ensure the full realisation of the objectives of the Strategic Plan by the end of 2028.

Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, Deputy Director-General for Technical Operations, shared highlights of the Strategic Plan during the launch. The plan focuses on four strategic pillars:

Structure and Repositioning: Research, innovation, and process improvement throughout NCA to be abreast with industry development by 2028.

Coordination and Collaboration: Build structures for enhanced engagement by 2028.

Human Resource Development: Develop and empower human resources by 2028.

Resource Optimization: Optimize current resources, diversify, and develop new areas of growth, including revenue.

The updated mission statement of the NCA reflects the ambition encapsulated in the Strategic Plan: “Moving from Good to a Great Regulator; An innovative, agile, professional, and proactive Regulator, adaptive to emerging changes in the communication and digital eco-system and delivering optimally to all its stakeholders.”

The Authority had previously conducted an internal launch of the plan for its staff members on January 12, 2024. Established in December 1996 and mandated by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), the NCA is tasked with licensing and regulating electronic communication activities and services in Ghana.

