Jospong chairman sets stage at 11th edition of JLC

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, inaugurated the 11th edition of the Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The event witnessed the participation of leaders and staff from the Jospong Group of Companies, with additional attendees joining online from across the country.

Commencing the conference with gratitude for another successful year, Dr Agyepong, extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests, including the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Samanjith Udumalagala, and the CEO of Asian African Consortium, Mrs. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong.

Before delving into the conference’s theme, Dr Agyepong took a moment to pay tribute to colleagues who departed in the preceding year, emphasizing the importance of unity and remembrance within the Jospong family.

Reflecting on the past 11 years of the leadership conference, Dr Agyepong highlighted its positive impact, attributing its success to the dedication and hard work of the Group’s employees.

The theme for the 2024 Leadership Conference, “Driving Business Excellence through Innovation, Sustainability, and Empowerment,” was unveiled, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation in achieving the Group’s vision of becoming a leading business in Africa.

Addressing sustainability, Dr Agyepong, underscored the Jospong Group’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues.

Throughout his speech, he emphasized the call for collaboration and innovative thinking, stressing intentional efforts in sustainable business practices and financial modeling to empower employees and stakeholders.

Capacity building emerged as a key focus, with the Executive Chairman, highlighting the importance of investing in the Group’s human capital.

He outlined various training programs undertaken in the past year, including international initiatives such as waste recovery and recyclables training in Thailand and participation in global conferences like COP 28.

The Jospong Academy’s role in designing innovative learning programs was emphasized as critical to the conglomerate’s growth.

Addressing the theme “Empower for Greatness: Igniting Businesses,” Mr Baba Mahama, President of the Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship-International, urged business owners to simplify and define their missions for employee empowerment.

He emphasized that competition within the organization itself could lead to excellence when efficiency and effectiveness are in equilibrium.

Mr Mahama underscored that the first customer for any organization is its employees, and their satisfaction directly influences external customer satisfaction.