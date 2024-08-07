17 foods that can support weight loss

Nutrition is crucial in weight management, but it’s not always about restricting food to create a calorie deficit. Research has shown that some of the best foods for weight loss are those you can add to your dietary intake. Food like avocados, salmon, apples, and whole grains, among others, have nutrient profiles that support weight loss when included mindfully in a well-balanced diet.

Weight is not always an indicator of health. While dietary changes can affect body composition, sustainable weight loss requires a holistic approach that may incorporate the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Here are foods that have nutrient profiles that can enhance your weight loss journey when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet,

1. Avocados

Avocados have a rich nutrient profile, making them a powerhouse food for weight loss and overall wellness. They’re packed with healthy fats and fiber that keep you feeling full for longer and may decrease your desire to snack between meals.1

Avocado intake is also associated with improved blood glucose (sugar) control. Research suggests that eating avocados may improve insulin sensitivity, a strong indicator of sustainable weight loss.2

The dietary fiber in avocados ferments in the gut to form short-chain fatty acids, which help foster a healthy environment for beneficial bacteria in the gut.1 Whether sliced fresh on top of toast, blended into smoothies, or added to refreshing salads, avocados can be a delicious addition to a weight loss diet.

2. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds may be tiny, but they can be a potent addition to a well-balanced diet and weight loss regimen. They’re loaded with fiber, which absorbs water and expands in the stomach to promote feelings of fullness and help prevent overeating.3

Chia seeds are also especially rich in soluble fiber, which feeds the beneficial bacteria in the gut to support a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) tract.3 Just one ounce (oz) of chia seeds provides almost 10 grams (g) of dietary fiber.4

Chia seeds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and support a healthy metabolism.53 They can enhance the eating experience and nutrition profile of various meals and snacks, such as smoothies, yogurt parfaits, salads, and baked goods.

3. Salmon

Salmon is a valuable source of protein and healthy fats, making it a top choice for weight loss. A 3-ounce (oz) serving of salmon provides 177 calories and 17 g of protein.6 High-quality protein sources can promote satiety between meals and curb cravings to better control overall calorie intake.

One study found that supplementing with omega-3 supported overall weight loss and abdominal fat loss. However, the study only involved 40 participants, so there is a need for continued research on a larger scale.7 Still, adding grilled or baked salmon to your menu is a satisfying and nutritious way to support sustainable weight loss.

4. Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein and other nutrients that keep you feeling full and satisfied while nourishing your overall health. Eggs contain impressive amounts of choline, folate, vitamin D, iodine, and B vitamins. They’re especially rich in vitamin B12, which is crucial to energy metabolism.8

Researchers across multiple studies have found that consistent egg intake can lead to changes in body composition. Several randomized control trials found that eating eggs can improve muscle protein synthesis and reduce fat mass.8

Eggs are easy to prepare and fit into a variety of diets. Whether boiled, scrambled, or poached, they can be a nutritious addition to a weight loss routine.

5. Beans and Legumes

Beans and legumes can support weight loss due to their plant-based protein and high fiber content. Fiber promotes satiety and helps regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of overeating between meals. At the same time, protein supports muscle protein synthesis, which is necessary for maintaining lean muscle.

While protein needs vary between individuals based on several factors, including age, sex, physical activity, and medical history, research has shown that meeting your protein needs can help maintain and develop lean body mass.9

Beans and legumes are also considered low-glycemic index (GI) foods, meaning they’re digested and absorbed slowly and do not cause rapid blood sugar spikes. Furthermore, beans are considered low-fat, making them nutrient-dense rather than energy-dense.10 Incorporating beans and legumes can enhance the flavor and nutrition profile of various meals, including soups, salads, and even baked goods.

6. Cottage Cheese

Research indicates that cottage cheese can be a great addition to a weight-loss diet focused on high-protein, high-satiety foods.11 Cottage cheese is a high-protein food known for its versatility in the kitchen. It can be enjoyed plain, with fruit, or in various recipes like dips, smoothies, and salads.

Cottage cheese is also rich in micronutrients that play a key role in biological functions necessary for weight management. For example, one cup of low-fat cottage cheese provides 180 calories and 227 milligrams (mg) of calcium, or 23% of the mineral recommended Daily Value.1213

Calcium, essential for bone health and muscle function, is a crucial nutrient for those increasing their physical activity in pursuit of weight loss.13

7. Chicken Breast

Research continues to highlight high-protein diets and their effects on weight loss. According to evidence-based results, increasing your protein intake can help you lose weight and prevent weight regain in the future.14 While there are several ways to boost your protein intake, those trying to lose weight may find that adding chicken breast is especially easy and delicious.

Chicken breast is a lean protein, with a 4-oz serving providing 26 g of protein and just 120 calories.15 It can be enjoyed cooked on its own or as a nutritious ingredient in various savory recipes. Grilled, roasted, or baked, its versatility makes it a popular choice for everyday cooking and meal-prepping.

8. Nuts

Despite being a high-calorie food, nuts can be an ideal addition for those trying to lose weight. They’re rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which keep you full and satisfied between meals. The combination of unsaturated fats and soluble and insoluble fiber can help prevent spikes in blood sugar and reduce insulin resistance.16

Different nuts provide different amounts of nutrients per serving. However, no matter the nut of choice, portion control is critical when considering overall calorie intake. Nuts are calorie-dense, meaning a small portion provides significant calories. For example, 1 oz of almonds provides 164 calories, and the same serving size of cashews provides 157 calories.1718

9. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt, rich in protein and probiotics, can be a welcomed addition to a well-balanced weight loss regimen. It tends to contain less sugar and more protein than regular yogurt and has been linked to changes in body composition.19

Dairy products, including Greek yogurt, are a great source of lithium. Researchers explored Greek yogurt’s lithium content and found it supported fat-free mass gains, strength, and bone formation more than the alternative carbohydrate supplement in people who strength train.19

Furthermore, Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics that support overall health through their role in gut health.20 A healthy gut microbiome promotes healthy digestion and nutrient absorption, supporting immune function and cognitive health.

Greek yogurt is a versatile dairy product perfect for dips, creamy toppings, and smoothies. Plus, choosing unsweetened Greek yogurt varieties avoids added sugars and limits excess calories when trying to lose weight.

10. Whole Grains

Whole grains are an integral part of a well-balanced diet, especially for those pursuing weight loss. Their high fiber content helps regulate appetite by keeping you full between meals.

Whole grains, like oats, brown rice, and quinoa, retain fiber, vitamins, and minerals that refined grains lose during processing. This balance of nutrients provides sustained energy without unexpected blood sugar spikes.

Research suggests that a diet rich in whole-grain foods may support weight loss efforts through various mechanisms. For example, whole grains are sources of zinc and magnesium, co-factors in lean mass growth and fat loss. Additionally, whole grains can enhance glucose utilization and energy expenditure, which is essential to sustainable weight loss.21

11. Apples

Apples are low in calories and rich in fiber, making them a good choice for weight loss. Their natural sweetness can satisfy your sweet tooth cravings without providing excessive calories, and they are packed with vitamins that support overall health.

Apples contain polyphenols, a chemical compound found naturally in plants. Research indicates that apple polyphenols scavenge free radicals that cause inflammation, especially in fatty tissues.22

A review of several studies found that consuming apples may support your weight loss efforts. However, continued research is needed to understand what type of apple is most effective, what part of the apple contains influential compounds, and how much should be consumed to support weight loss.22

12. Leafy Green Vegetables

Vegetables are essential to a well-balanced diet and play a pivotal role in overall health. Research has even linked vegetable intake to a decreased chance of weight gain over time.23 Leafy green vegetables are low in calories and contain many essential nutrients.

Varieties like kale, arugula, and spinach are fiber-rich and packed with vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and K. Many of the micronutrients found in leafy green veggies play a role in metabolism and appetite control, making them a good choice for those pursuing weight loss goals.24

Leafy green vegetables can be enjoyed fresh in a salad or added to many cuisines. They can be cooked down to add a burst of nutrients to hot meals or kept fresh and added atop cold dishes.

13. Edamame

Edamame is a traditional Japanese dish of young soybeans served boiled or steamed in their pods. It is a helpful weight-loss food, providing a balanced protein-rich nutritional profile.

One cup of cooked edamame provides 224 calories, almost 19 g of protein, and 8 g of fiber.25 Its impressive fiber content can increase satiety between meals, and the plant-based protein can support muscle protein synthesis during weight loss.

Soybeans offer many nutritional benefits that support many avenues of health. Edamame can be included in meals or enjoyed as a snack, contributing to a balanced diet and supporting weight loss goals.

14. Chili Peppers

Chili peppers may be a beneficial choice for those trying to lose weight. They contain capsaicin

, an active component linked to weight loss effects through scientific research. Research has found that consuming a capsaicin supplement may promote energy metabolism, increasing overall calorie burn.26

Chili peppers are also very low in calories, as a 1-2 cup serving provides just 30 calories.27 Their crunchy texture and robust taste can satisfy cravings for a crispy or flavorful snack without adding many calories. Those who like a little heat in their meals may appreciate the flavor of chili peppers in their weight-loss meal plan.

15. Berries

Fresh berries, such as strawberries and blueberries, can support weight loss goals due to their low-calorie count and high antioxidant levels. They are also loaded with fiber, which aids digestion and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Berries boast a natural sweetness that can satisfy cravings for sugary snacks without significantly affecting blood glucose levels.

Berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that support overall health. For example, raspberries are rich in vitamin C and potassium, while blackberries are rich in folate. Cranberries contain a lot of vitamins E and K, while blackcurrants contain calcium and phosphorus.28

Incorporating berries into a well-balanced diet is simple. They can be enjoyed fresh or added to various meals, snacks, and smoothies. Mixing berries into a refreshing yogurt parfait is a delicious way to start the day, and sprinkling berries into your salad can add a touch of sweetness to a nutrient-dense meal.

16. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate can be a deliciously sweet treat that doesn’t derail your weight loss efforts. Its polyphenol content boasts antioxidant effects that may boost metabolism and improve fat oxidation.29

Dark chocolate is available in several varieties, but those with higher cocoa content may be more nutrient dense. Dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% or more ensures lower sugar content while maintaining its beneficial compounds. Still, despite its robust taste, dark chocolate can satisfy cravings for sweets in moderate amounts.

17. Soups

Research indicates that consuming soup may be inversely related to excess body weight, meaning regular soup consumption may help you manage your weight.30 While this could result from several factors, it’s encouraging to think that a savory bowl of soup can support weight loss efforts.

Soups offer a unique culinary experience that requires you to slow down and enjoy your meal. Their temperature doesn’t allow you to rush through your dining but requires you to be fully present. Mindfulness at meal times can help prevent overeating.

Furthermore, broth-based soups that contain vegetables and lean proteins are nutrient-dense and filling. The water content helps keep you full without adding extra calories, streamlining portion sizes.

Eating Tips for Healthy Weight Loss

When pursuing weight loss, it’s essential to prioritize safety and incorporate practices that support sustainable results. Consider these nutrition tips for weight loss: