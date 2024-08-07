EntertainmentMajor 2

Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) elects new board of directors

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG), the sole licensed collective management organization responsible for licensing, collecting, and equitably distributing royalties and levies due to audiovisual content producers, authors, and performers, has elected a new board of directors. 

The elections took place on July 31, 2024, at the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology in Accra.

The society’s members elected nine individuals, comprising three authors, three producers, and three performers, to steer the organization for the next three years. 

The newly elected board members are:

Zakaria Abdullai

Samuel A. Nyamekye

Paul Adjei

Kaakyire K. Appiah

Michael K. Ola Ntiamoah

Nana Kofi Acheampong

Bill Asamoah

Kafui Dzivenu

Jonas Mbawona

Following their election, the board members pledged to foster a leadership that is open, accountable, and transparent, aiming to create a more equitable society for right holders. 

The new board members are entrusted with the crucial task of advocating for policies and initiatives that support the growth and sustainability of the audiovisual industry in Ghana.

The event, held at the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology near GNAT Hall, Workers College, Adabraka, Accra, marks a significant step forward for ARSOG. 

The new board is expected to play a important role in advancing the interests and rights of audiovisual creators and performers across the nation.

