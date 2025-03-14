37 Lorry Station under siege from land grabbers

…Commuters left stranded

Tension is high at the 37 Lorry Station, as traders vow to resist the alleged takeover by profit-driven individuals.

The decision is expected to leave drivers, their assistants, traders, and particularly commuters to various parts of Accra stranded.

For many decades, the transport hub, has served as a crucial transport link for citizens, including soldiers, police officers, and the general public.

It facilitates travel to destinations such as, Tema, La, Nungua, Teshie, La Paz, Kasoa, and Mallam, enabling individuals to commute efficiently for work and return home to their families.

The traders at the historic terminal are already engaged in a direct confrontation with the leadership of the local Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), whom they accuse of colluding with McDan to take over the land, which is reportedly owned by the Central Band of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

However, Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has denied any involvement with the land.

Information available to The Herald, indicates that a meeting intended to ease tensions and persuade traders at the 37 Lorry Station to vacate the premises escalated when enraged traders disrupted the proceedings midway.

A video obtained by The Herald, shows some traders questioning the legitimacy of the acquisition and mentioning names, including McDan and Ibrahim Mahama.

Nonetheless, The Herald’s sources, suggest that neither of the two men is involved in the land-for-housing agreements with Ghana’s military.

The videos also depict traders packing their belongings with no clear destination in mind. Audio from the footage hints at an imminent demolition of structures on the land, expected to take place in the early hours of Thursday, March 13, 2025.

In an interview, one of the affected traders, who identified himself as Yaw Kwakye, stated that they would resist the supposed sale with their lives.

He called for clarity on the matter, questioning whether the land had been sold by the Akufo-Addo government or the newly formed Mahama administration.

Ghana, appears increasingly inhospitable to the poor and vulnerable, as measures intended to support them are gradually being dismantled.

It is evident that, the disillusioned masses will soon turn against politicians, who promise virtue, but deliver vice.

The renowned 37 Lorry Station, a key transport hub facilitating seamless travel across the city, has reportedly been handed over to a private developer as part of what is suspected to be a land-for-housing agreement by the military.

For years, traders and transport operators, have conducted business at the station, contributing to state revenue through various levies.

However, this vital space is now being taken away. Many traders rely on the station as a marketplace, selling their wares to commuters and residents.

Previously, land belonging to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), which provided a convenient location for vehicle servicing and regulatory processes, was also taken over and handed to another private developer. Reports indicate that police officers, were relocated to Atomic Energy lands as a consequence.

The impact of these developments is significant. Services such as minor vehicle repairs, which were once accessible to the public at reasonable costs, have been displaced. Many ordinary Ghanaians, unable to afford expensive private garages, have lost a crucial resource.

Additionally, police officers, have seen their daily commutes to their stations and offices lengthened due to the relocations, a consequence of decisions driven by profit-seeking individuals.

As frustrations mount, affected parties demand transparency and accountability regarding the land sales, fearing that essential public spaces are being sacrificed for private gain.