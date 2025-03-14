Wassa East wins Tenth Edition of Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS quiz competition

The Wassa East District with Socfinaf DA Basic School from Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region emerged winners of the tenth edition of the annual Western Regional Inter-District Basic Schools Independence Day Quiz Competition held in Tarkwa on Friday March 7, 2025.

The year’s annual quiz competition forms part of the country’s Independence Day celebration featuring fourteen schools from various municipalities and districts in the region, with rounds covering pre and post-colonial, pre and post-independence, environment, chieftaincy and tradition, mathematics, science and Current Affairs.

The event was organized and spearheaded by the traditional leadership of the Western Region and also under the initiative of Heritage Month and headlined by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and other sponsors such as Betterland Ghana Ltd, Clean-Jobs Resources Ltd, Energy Resources Company Ltd, Ghana National Gas Company Ltd and BCM Ghana was aimed at promoting healthy academic competition among the Junior High School (JHS) students about their history, while also testing their knowledge in core academic subjects as well as the cultural and traditional values.

The 2025 champions beat the 2024 defending champions Tarkwa Goldfields School Complex with 43 points, with Goldfields School Complex securing 42 points as well as Christ Leading International School, based in Essiama from Ellembelle District accumulating 41.5 points to secure the 3rd position.

The Services School Complex – Sekondi-Takoradi, St. Augustinus School from the Nzema East Municipality, Peace International from the Jomoro Municipality, and the Golden Star Basic School in the Prestea Huni Valley followed in that order.

The new champions received two laptops, two trophies to be shared among the school and the District GES Directorate, gold medals, tablets for the three contestants, text and exercise books, dictionaries and student companions, plagues, printer, and certificates, Tarkwa Goldfields School Complex also received two laptops, dictionaries and student companions, tablets for the three contestants, text and exercise books, silver medals, plagues, certificates while Christ Leading International School also received a laptop, bronze medals, tablets for the three contestants, text and exercise books, plagues, dictionaries and student companions etc.

The fourth to the fourteen schools all received prizes ranging from text and exercise books, dictionaries, student companions, mathematical sets, certificates, plagues with other recognition and special awards given to some deserving individuals and companies that have been contributing to the success of the event since its inception in 2015.

Speaking at the grand durbar of traditional leaders and dignitaries, HRM Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, Paramount Chief of the Upper Dixcove Traditional Area and Executive Chairman of the Organizing Committee commended sponsors such as Goldfields Ghana Foundation, Betterland Ghana Ltd, Ghana National Gas Company, Energy Resources Company Ltd, Clean-Jobs Resources Ltd, BCM Ghana, Westfield, Samartex Timber and Plywood Company Ltd, Makam Plant Hire (MPH), Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP), Seedco Construction, Mintech, Amandi Investments as well as the offices of the Members of Parliament for Ellembelle, Prestea Huni-Valley for their immense contribution towards the success of the event.

He emphasized that the competition was designed to enhance student’s knowledge in various subjects while motivating them to learn more about their history and culture.

He bemoaned the appalling state of integrity among Ghanaians and called for all stakeholders to join hands to ensure that the youth of the country instill discipline in their endeavours.

“You saw a lot of Chiefs come together for us to do this for the youth. This is because our culture is losing its value. Now most youth come home and they don’t even know how things are done customarily, so we are losing it. It appears that we are losing sight of our basic culture. The values and tenets of our traditions define and make us as Ghanaian,” he said.

“What we can do is to contribute to move the country forward. Our forbearers had integrity in sustaining the development of Ghana for us. So there is the need to install that integrity in today’s youth because of how we are losing it,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman for the occasion, HRM Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II who is also the Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area in the Nzema East Municipal tasked students to focus on their studies and refrain from indulging all forms of nefarious acts that will hinder their future ambitions.

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, as the headline sponsor of the event, reaffirmed its dedication to promoting quality education in the region.

The Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Mr Abdul Razak Yakubu highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to supporting initiatives that improve learning outcomes.

He reiterated that education is one of the Foundation’s five priority areas, and they remain committed to elevating the standard of education in the Western Region. With the unwavering support of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, the annual quiz competition continues to serve as a vital platform for promoting academic excellence, regional heritage, and national consciousness among young learners in the Western Region.

“We want our core value that has helped us as a company to be successful to be embraced by the community. Children at this level can learn the values of honesty, integrity, good and smart work and not be looking forward to shortcuts to make it academically or in life, so they would be on the right part in becoming good citizens of Ghana,” he noted.

Mr Jeremy List, the Business Development Manager of BCM Ghana thanked the traditional leadership of the Western Region for their foresight in promoting education, adding that BCM Ghana is committed to supporting initiatives that are geared towards improving and promoting talents through education.