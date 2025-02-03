2025 APD: Energy Minister reiterate calls for private participation in power management

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jimapor, has once again emphasized the need for greater private sector participation in Africa’s electricity provision.

Speaking at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Accra, the Minister highlighted the high cost of electricity generation across the continent, which has led to limited availability in many African nations. Citing data, he noted that Africa requires an estimated $42 to $53 billion annually to ensure reliable energy supply. However, current funding levels only amount to $9 billion per year, leaving a significant financing gap.

“This shortfall means that only 48% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa has access to electricity, with some regions having as little as 11% coverage,” he explained. “In stark contrast, Asia boasts 99% access, while North Africa has achieved full electricity coverage.”

The Minister stressed that bridging this gap necessitates public-private partnerships to effectively plan and manage energy sourcing, consumption, and storage. He urged African leaders to leverage the continent’s vast natural resources to develop a sustainable and affordable power supply system.

Jimapor reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to leading discussions on green energy and transitioning towards renewable energy solutions, not only for the nation but for the entire African continent.

Addressing the government’s flagship 24-hour economic policy, the Minister emphasized that its success is contingent on a stable power supply. “We are committed to keeping the lights on to drive the 24-hour economy,” he assured.

His remarks underscored the urgent need for collaboration and strategic investment to tackle Africa’s energy challenges and support economic growth through reliable electricity access.