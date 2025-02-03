MIIF addresses media reports on financial operations

Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), has issued a formal response to recent media reports alleging financial irregularities within the Fund.

The statement, released by the Management of MIIF, seeks to clarify the situation and reassure the public of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The reports in question, have primarily focused on the tenure of the immediate past Chief Executive Officer, raising concerns about the management of the Fund during that period.

In its press release, MIIF, emphasized that a comprehensive audit of its financial statements is currently underway.

This audit, conducted in line with established corporate governance practices and legal requirements, aims to ensure the integrity of the Fund’s operations.

“MIIF wishes to assure the general public that the audit process is being conducted with the utmost diligence,” the statement read.

“Ghanaians will be fully informed of the audit’s findings once it is completed. Should any irregularities be identified, the Fund will take all necessary steps to address them in full compliance with Ghanaian laws and principles.”

The Fund reiterated its core mandate to maximize the value of Ghana’s mineral revenues for the benefit of current and future generations.

“Transparency and accountability are the bedrock of our operations,” the statement continued.

“We remain committed to protecting Ghana’s mineral wealth and ensuring the prudent management of all proceeds.”

MIIF, established under the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 978 (as amended), is a sovereign wealth fund tasked with managing dividend and royalty income from Ghana’s mineral resources.

Its mission is to transform the Ghanaian economy through responsible and transparent investments that deliver long-term value to the nation.

The Management of MIIF, concluded its statement by reaffirming its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity.

“We are fully committed to fostering trust with the people of Ghana and all our stakeholders. The Fund will continue to operate with transparency and accountability at the forefront of all our activities.”

As the audit progress, MIIF, has pledged to keep the public informed, underscoring its commitment to upholding the trust placed in it by the Ghanaian people.