11 Communities feel neglected by NADMO after Akosombo Dam Spillage

Eleven communities in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region, which have fallen victim to the ongoing spillage of the Akosombo dam, seem neglected.

The communities feel trapped on the other side of the Battor River and are to access relief items days after the spillage.

Victims, have gone without food for days with the women and children hardest hit.

These communities are; Vome, Atsiekpoe, Badzl, Kponkope, Patamiakope and Ngorlekpoe.

The rest are Fiakope, Dortokope, Bokoeme, Afalekpo, Adidokpoe and its catchment areas which are in the North Tongu district.

Though the people of Mepe and its environs deserve attention, many other residents feel the concentration appears to be on Mepe. Mention was made of the Vome area, as equally in need of help.

Information gathered from victims points to the dire condition of the people. They are calling for immediate relief items and medical supplies to avert a looming catastrophe of an already bad situation.

The indigenes who are predominately farmers, have lost food crops, such as cassava, maize, groundnut, and pepper to the floods.

The absence, therefore of relief items and other essentials, has worsened their already desperate living conditions.

In view of the current situation in which the 11 communities find themselves, there is an imminent famine staring the people in the face.

An urgent appeal is being made to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to extend relief support to these communities.

Meanwhile, businesses and daily activities in communities along the Oti River are facing a looming threat due to the recent spillage of the Bagre Dam.

The communities situated along the Oti River, including Dambai, Kete-Krachi, and some remote areas, are now witnessing varying degrees of destruction due to the Dam’s spillage.

Homes and shops lining the riverbanks have been submerged by the rising waters of the Oti River, causing distress among the local residents.

A resident of Kete-Krachi, Kingsley Timoni told Citi News the destruction caused by the spillage is massive and therefore called for urgent help to avert any consequences.

“Many houses have been destroyed and the owners have also left the place and all their farmlands and crops have been submerged in water. Others are sleeping under trees and sheds, and it is a serious situation. So we are in dire need of help.”

“We need food, shelter, and clothing and if you see how the people are living here, it is not good at all. I was told NADMO has been here, and I don’t know how swift help will come.”