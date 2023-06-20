Yvonne Nelson sadly reveals late Mr Nelson is not her real dad, regrets insulting him

Yvonne Nelson’s persistent rants about irresponsible fathers have been as loud as the judgement day trumpet may sound. She celebrates her mother annually on Father’s Day but she regrets it all now as she has discovered that her mother lied to her.

Her constant negative comments about deadbeat dads have painted her known father, Mr Oko Nelson, as an irresponsible father. In a shocking plot twist in her new book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress has revealed that the man is not her real father.

Yvonne Nelson is now going through excruciating pain and regret after finding out the man she has been calling out is not her real father.

“I do not know where to begin this and what it will achieve, but I feel strongly about it. I know I have to do it. I feel I owe you an apology, even if the timing is wrong and my apology may mean nothing to you,” she said.

Unfortunately for the actress, she found out the hidden information at the moment Mr Nelson was dying, deepening her woes, Mr Nelson died before the actress could reach the hospital to apologize to him.

“But, wherever you are, find a place in your heart to forgive me. I became resentful towards you because of what my mother told me about you. I had no reason to doubt her because when I made attempts to get close to you, your rejection only confirmed her claim that you didn’t like me.

At one point, I even thought you hated me. I knew you and my mother were not on good terms, but I did not deserve to be treated like a piece of rag by my father. That’s how I saw your reaction,” she recounted.

According to Yvonne “one cannot blame a child who constantly heard that her dad did not like her. That child would obviously grow up detesting him. I did not understand why a man would hate his own offspring. It was the reason I painted you black in a number of media interviews I granted. That was all the information I had about you. Though I didn’t go to the extreme, I spoke the truth. You were not part of my life and I did not hesitate to say that publicly. At the time, I was right”.

Yvonne Nelson dedicated a chapter in her ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ book to apologize to the man whom she wrongly bears his surname due to how she had been lied to by her mother.

“However, I have now come to understand that you had no reason to be part of my life at all. You owed me nothing, not even your surname. I have come to know the truth and realised that you may have had your own battles as far as I was concerned. You were not my father and I was not your daughter,” she said.

Mr Nelson died in 2017 and the actress did not even attend his funeral because she was convinced the innocent man is her father who doesn’t care about her.

“To you, your children and your family, I sincerely apologise. I’m sorry that I said all those things about you. I wish you were alive so I could say this to you in person. I first heard from my mother that you were not my father when I visited you in the concluding part of 2016, during the dying embers of your life. I was still in shock. Before I confirmed the truth, you were gone,” Yvonne said.

She shared that “I regret I couldn’t apologise to you in person. Although the first apology should have come from my mother, I wish I could kneel by you and tell you how sorry I am. But that is not the only reason I wish You were around. I would have loved to know whether you knew the with. I would have loved to hear whether you knew I was not your daughter, and more importantly, if you knew of someone else who”.

Concluding chapter twenty three of the book, Yvonne wrote “Now, all that is not necessary. I now know the truth, even if the back story will forever remain hidden. I wish things had not been this way. I ask for your forgiveness, wherever you are. Forgive me that I dragged your name in the mud“.

This shocking revelation has deteriorated Yvonne’s relationship with her mother as she says she can’t understand why her mother lied to her about Mr Nelson. She later detailed in the book that she has not seen her mother for the past year now.

This revelation becomes the centre and the climax of the book that now reveals that “Nelson” is the actress’ name, hence, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’.