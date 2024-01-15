YEA’s BEAP to tackle unemployment crisis in Ghana – CEO

Kofi Baah Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has praised the agency’s Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP), emphasizing its crucial role in reducing Ghana’s unemployment rate and providing much-needed support for young individuals aspiring to build a promising future.

In a press briefing on January 10, 2024, Mr Agyepong highlighted the severe financial strains faced by Micro and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Kumasi, Mr Agyepong detailed that BEAP aims to alleviate financial burdens on MSMEs by offering salary support of GHS 500 per recruited employee, with employers contributing the remainder.

The programme targets diverse establishments, including chop bars, pharmacies, schools, and more, aiming not only to support these enterprises but also to create employment opportunities for Ghana’s workforce.

Kofi Agyepong announced ambitious plans to support 10,000 companies, facilitating the employment of approximately 20,000 individuals.

He reassured Ghanaians of YEA’s sustainable funding from the Communication Service Tax, emphasizing the agency’s unwavering commitment to directing these funds solely towards job creation.

Expressing gratitude for the government’s endorsement and support, the CEO highlighted YEA’s successful partnerships with state agencies, providing skills training and fostering employment opportunities.

Despite global economic challenges, he underscored the agency’s dedication to reducing unemployment rates and improving the lives of young people.

Mr Agyepong then shared success stories from YEA initiatives in the past year, including the recruitment of 15,000 Community Protection Assistants, 6,000 Community Health Workers, and various other roles across sectors.

Notably, over 16,000 jobs were created in the Ashanti Region alone, showcasing the positive impact on community services, health, entrepreneurship, and vocational training.

As YEA continues its commitment to empowering Ghanaian youth, the Business and Employment Assistance Programme emerges as a beacon of hope in ongoing efforts to combat unemployment and stimulate economic growth.

Mr Agyepong emphasized the program’s ambitious goals and expressed gratitude for the support received, highlighting the significant strides made in various sectors to provide stable employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Despite the admitted global economic challenges, he said: “We have been working hard to reduce the rate of unemployment and lessen the burdens of life on young people whiles allowing them to make ends meet.

Touching on the success story of the agency, Mr Agyepong said in 2022/2023, the government of Ghana through YEA recruited:

• 15,000 Community Protection Assistants working with the Ghana Police Service.

• 6,000 Community Health Workers working with the Ghana Health Service,

• 1,500 Prison Office Assistants working with the Ghana Prisons Service,

• 4,000 workers on the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme.

• 5,000 Insurance Agents for the National Insurance Commission with base pay.

• 13,000 direct jobs secured through the YEA Job Centre

• 2,000 dressmaking trainees undergoing apprenticeship training with GHC500 monthly support.

• over 30,000 entrepreneurs trained by both the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the Ghana Library Board with support for set-ups,

• 2,000 young people trained by the Accra Digital Centre in Basic and Advanced IT skills.

• Currently, YEA is recruiting another 20,000 young people to be trained and set up in 10 different trade areas being – carpentry, masonry, plumbing, hairdressing, beauty care, auto works, General Electricals, Plaster of Paris (POP), Steel Works, Welding and Fabrication and Painting. All arrangements have been made for training to start next week.

• 45,000 Sanitation Module beneficiaries

• financial support to over 500 dressmakers and 40 large garment companies

