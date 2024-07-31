BusinessMajor 1

YEA to support GES with 10, 000 personnel dubbed School Support Programme

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has announced the opening of applications for the highly anticipated School Support Programme (SSP).

In a press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong said the programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and aims to bolster educational infrastructure and provide vital support to schools across the country.

“This is a great opportunity for the youth of Ghana to make a significant impact on our nation’s education system.

“Through this programme, we will employ 10,000 enthusiastic and dedicated young people to support teachers and enhance the learning experience for our students,” said Mr Agyepong.

The YEA, therefore, is seeking applicants between the ages of 18 to 35 for two primary roles under the School Support Programme, including Community Education Teaching Assistants (CETA).

Individuals with a minimum of a Diploma education can apply to support teachers and improve the learning environment for students.

It also added that the School Guards and Kitchen Assistants, where applicants with at least a Senior High School (SHS) education, can play a crucial role in maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for our students.

“This is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to develop skills, build your resume, and open doors to future career prospects,” Mr Agyepong added.

The statement concluded that the deadline for applications is August 5, 2024, and interested candidates can apply online at https://apply.yea.gov.gh.

