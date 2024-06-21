YEA Kayayei skills empowerment Programme graduates first cohorts

To empower and uplift the lives of of Kayayei, the Kayayei Skills Empowerment programme, supported by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), yesterday, Thursday, June 20, 2024, celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of trainees.

The Kayayei, predominantly female head porters, were provided with comprehensive skills training in a range of areas, including soap and detergent production, baking, pedicure and manicure, beading, décor, and makeup artistry.

In addition to the specialized training, the graduates also received instruction on financial management and business development, setting them up for success as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

To further support the graduates, the programme, provided them with starter packs and microgrants to help them establish their ventures.

This holistic approach, aims to break the cycle of poverty and provide sustainable livelihoods for the Kayayei community.

Addressing the media, the Chief Executive Office of the YEA, Kofi Adjei Agyapong, commended the graduates for going through successful training and to be being reliant on earning a living, rather than migrating to the urban centres for non-existing greener pastures.

He stated that, the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering vulnerable groups and reducing the incidence of head portering among young women.

Mr Agyapong, noted that the programme is a game-changer for the Kayayei saying; that by equipping them with practical, in-demand skills, “we are not only opening up new income-generating opportunities but also fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship.”

He, therefore advised the graduates to make good use of the training they had acquired to better themselves and others.

As the first cohort celebrates their achievements, the programme looks forward to continuing its impact and empowering more Kayayeis in the years to come.

The Kayayei Skills Empowerment programme, is an initiative by the YEA, demonstrating the power of collaborative efforts to uplift marginalized groups.

The skill development training, is also designed to impart a range of vocational skills to the Kayayei, providing them with practical knowledge and expertise in various sectors which cover areas such as entrepreneurship among other skills.