Witness exposes Judicial Manipulations of devious Godfred Dame in Court

In a stunning development during the trial of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament, explosive allegations were made against Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

During today’s proceedings, the 3rd accused, Mr Richard Jakpa, testified that Dame had repeatedly attempted to influence his testimony to implicate Forson.

Mr Jakpa’s statement, made in open court, alleges that the Attorney-General, had engaged in numerous clandestine meetings and phone conversations, urging him to tailor his testimony to support the prosecution’s case against the Minority Leader. This claim forms part of the official court record from today’s session.

The NDC has expressed profound outrage at what they describe as blatant judicial manipulation and persecution. The party sees this as part of a broader strategy by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to undermine political opponents.

“The NDC is deeply scandalized by this clear case of persecution against the Leader of the party’s Caucus in Parliament,” this was contained in a statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC.

According to the statement, “Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been at the forefront of our struggle against the misrule of the oppressive and despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP regime.”

These allegations, according to the NDC National Chairman, validate longstanding suspicions about the tactics employed by Godfred Dame and the current government to manipulate the judiciary for political gain. The NDC accuses Dame of lacking integrity and compromising the course of justice.

In response to these revelations, the NDC, has announced plans to hold a comprehensive press conference early next week. The party promises to present incontrovertible evidence that will expose the extent of the alleged judicial manipulations, aiming to ensure that justice prevails.

“We will stop at nothing in pursuing this matter to its logical conclusion and ensuring that justice is done,” Nketiah asserted.

As the trial continues, these allegations are expected to add a significant layer of complexity and public interest to the proceedings.

The NDC’s upcoming press conference is highly anticipated, with many awaiting further details and evidence to support these serious claims.

