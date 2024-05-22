Fatimatu Abubakar visits PRINPAG, pledges collaboration and support

The newly sworn-in Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, paid a working visit to the National Secretariat of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The visit aimed to familiarize herself with the challenges faced by private media owners and to explore avenues for mutual collaboration.

In her remarks, Ms Abubakar, expressed gratitude to PRINPAG for its continuous support to her Ministry over the years. She affirmed her commitment to maintaining the collaborations initiated by her predecessors to promote the growth and development of the print and online media sectors. The Minister emphasized the importance of frequent engagements with PRINPAG to create a robust support system for private news publishers in the country.

One significant announcement was that the draft Broadcasting Bill is approximately 90% complete. The revised draft has been received from the Office of the Attorney General and approved by the Cabinet for laying in Parliament.

The Minister, appealed to PRINPAG for its maximum support during the public consultation stages to ensure that the final document reflects stakeholders’ needs.

“I ask that all the support you gave to my predecessor, you give to me too. There are some key developments that I know I will need your collaboration on. About the Broadcasting Bill, for example, we have submitted the draft to the Attorney General, and they have given us results showing work done is about 90% complete,” she noted.

Andrew Edwin Arthur, President of PRINPAG, expressed satisfaction with the Minister’s performance since her tenure as Deputy Minister of Information and now as the substantive Minister.

He assured her of the Association’s continued support as she assumes full control of the Ministry. Arthur described the Minister’s visit as historic, fostering a positive relationship between PRINPAG and the Ministry of Information.

“This is the first time a high-ranking minister has visited PRINPAG in recent times; and we believe this is going to open doors for many collaborations. There used to be good collaborations in the past, but things changed. We need to reflect on what we have done wrong,” Arthur stated.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the media in Ghana, noting the lack of support for private news publishers compared to other African countries. Arthur called for improved training for PRINPAG members to enhance their skills and capacity, making them more effective in their roles as the fourth estate.

“The story must change. Journalists in Ghana are struggling to pay their rent and feed their children. Some have to beg or sleep outside. I believe the situation can turn around if we collaborate,” he noted.

Arthur also pointed out that many PRINPAG members lack adequate managerial skills to run their media houses profitably. He criticized journalism schools for not teaching managerial skills, which hampers the effectiveness of media operations. However, he expressed optimism that with the active involvement of the new Minister, significant improvements could be achieved.

Other issues discussed during the meeting included the need for a deliberate state policy on media advertising, reducing taxes on raw materials for printing, subsidizing newsprint, and capacity building for journalists.

The visit marks a new chapter in the collaboration between PRINPAG and the Ministry of Information, with hopes of addressing the pressing issues facing the private media sector in Ghana.