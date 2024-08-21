Wimbart calls for participation in the 2024 startup performance relations survey

Wimbart, a leading PR agency specialising in tech and startup sectors across Africa and emerging markets, is conducting the second edition of its pan-African research, ‘Startup Performance Reporting in Africa: Aligning Startup and Investor Expectations.’ The survey aims to understand the intricacies of investor relations within the African tech ecosystem and is now open for participation from startups and investors.

Findings from the inaugural report revealed that nearlyone-third of startup investors do not receive periodic updates from their portfolio companies, which causes investor dissatisfaction and potentially hinders future funding. This year’s edition will build on these findings by incorporating new insights from startup founders, aiming to track progress and chart the trajectory toward improved reporting in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Supported by industry players such as Afrilabs, TLP Advisory, TechCabal, Ventures Platform, and London Africa Network, Wimbart invites all startup founders and investors in the African tech sector to share their experiences. The quick and confidential survey is open until Friday, September 6th, 2024, at 23:59 WAT.