GeneralMajor 2

Free SHS has alleviated financial burdens on Chiefs – Domeabra Omanhene tells Napo

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Nana Bafour Owusu, the Omanhene of the Domeabra Traditional Area, has disclosed that the NPP government’s flagship Free SHS policy, has significantly alleviated the financial burdens on chiefs regarding the payment of school fees and the provision of other forms of financial assistance to support the education of their subjects. 

According to the Chief, prior to the introduction of the Free SHS policy, chiefs and community leaders, were often burdened with supporting members of their respective traditional areas and communities with tuition, library, computer and school fees to support their secondary education. He noted with delight that, these challenges, which had overwhelmed them in the past, have now become a thing of the past following the implementation of the policy. 

The Chief, therefore, commended the government and in particular, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who, as Minister of Education, spearheaded the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy.

The policy, he said, has not only provided relief to many but has also created opportunities for children from underprivileged homes and communities to access education, thereby securing their future. 

Nana Baffour Owusu, made these remarks when the former Education Minister and now, Running Mate the NPP Presidential Candidate,  Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, paid a curtesy call on him on at his palace on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, as part of his campaign tour in the Asante Akyem North constituency of the Ashanti Region. 

More Read

Focus on Bawumia, leave NAPO alone

Mahama likens NAPO’s arrogance to pregnancy
Ashanti regional NPP executives  gravely divided
We will fight corruption together with you – Napo to civil society

Napo, as he is affectionately called, used the occasion to assure the chiefs that the next NPP government under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will prioritize working with traditional leaders to advance the cause of the national development.

As part of his tour of the constituency, Napo also visited the Juansa and Agogo Palaces, after which he proceeded to the Presbyterian College of Education, Agogo, where he addressed students. 

The NPP Vice Presidential Candidate ,also addressed a mammoth rally at the forecourt of the NPP Constituency Office in Agogo, where he formally introduced the party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Andy Appiah Kubi, and called on the people to vote for him and Dr Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate.

Napo’s entourage, included Danquah Smith (1st National Vice Chairman), Henry Nana Boakye (National Organizer) and Chairman Wontumi (Ashanti Regional Chairman).

You Might Also Like

Focus on Bawumia, leave NAPO alone

Mahama likens NAPO’s arrogance to pregnancy

Ashanti regional NPP executives  gravely divided

We will fight corruption together with you – Napo to civil society

Share this Article
Previous Article Wimbart calls for participation in the 2024 startup performance relations survey
Next Article Embracing innovation and sustainability for future growth in the African mining sector
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sports minister fumbling on GBC’S 3.495 million dollars
Major 1 Sports Uncategorized
McDan’s Electrochem accused of misusing Soldiers
Business Major 1
Murder of 8 at 2020 polls surfaces in NDC’s conditions to peace council
Major 1 Politics
ECOWAS Mission predicts violence at Ghana’s 2024 polls
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?