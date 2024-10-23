‘We develop Volta region better than NDC’

… Says Bawumia on regional tour

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has showcased the Akufo-Addo government’s achievements in parts of the Volta Region, to connect with the electorates ahead of the upcoming elections.

He proclaimed that the people of Adaklu, are better off with the NPP in government.

Speaking during the third day of his constituency-targeted visit to the region, Dr Bawumia, emphasized his party’s commitment to development and progress in the area, compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Vice-President, stated that the NPP government has made significant investments in infrastructure in Adaklu, compared to the previous administration led by the NDC.

“We brought portable drinking water to Adaklu. We have built a youth resort centre and a stadium here in Adaklu, we have brought a district police command here to Adaklu-Waya.

“We have built a magistrate court, just as we’ve done in every district. We have built a magistrate court with Adangolo. We are building an Agenda 111 hospital right here in Adaklu.

“So this tells you our philosophy in economic development. The roads when the NDC was in government for sixteen years they didn’t build a road for you, but we are making a lot of effort in many many many areas.

“So we believe that Adaklu, will do better under the NPP and under Dr Bawumia, because we have shown what we can do,” he stated.

During a campaign rally at Juapong, Bawumia stated that the challenges faced by farmers in Ghana, have persisted for too long and expressed his determination to alleviate their burdens by providing them with the much-needed support and resources to scale up their operations.

The NPP flagbearer, also disclosed that he will implement a major initiative aimed at transforming the agricultural sector in Ghana by establishing a district mechanisation centre in every district across Ghana.

This initiative, Bawumia emphasised, would serve as a cornerstone of his administration’s efforts to prioritise the needs and concerns of farmers if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 polls.

In his speech, the NPP’s presidential candidate emphasised the critical role that agriculture plays in Ghana’s economy and the livelihoods of millions of Ghanaians.

Bawumia also stressed the importance of irrigation systems in modernising agriculture, especially in regions prone to drought and inconsistent rainfall.

He acknowledged that many farmers in Ghana rely on rainfall for their crops, which he said makes their work highly vulnerable to changing weather patterns and climate change. To address this, he promised to prioritise the development of irrigation infrastructure to ensure that farmers can cultivate their crops year-round, regardless of the rainy season.

“We are going to help the farmers. I want to focus on agriculture. Our farmers need help. They need irrigation. They need equipment. They need tractors. They need combined harvesters. They need planters. I am going to set up a district mechanisation centre in every district in Ghana. Our farmers will have the equipment to farm.”