Walewale at tipping point ahead of today’s NPP primaries

….Police threaten to shoot troublesome supporters

Passion is at its peak while tension can be felt ahead of today’s re-run of the Walewale New Patriotic Party (NPP) between Mahama Tia Kabiru, who works in the Office of the Vice-President and Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, a stepdaughter of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s auntie.

Supporters of the two contestants on Saturday night, clashed at the forecourt of Eagle FM, a local radio station in Walewale, and it had to take the intervention of the Police, to calm things down after threatening to shoot those behind the trouble ahead of today’s contest ordered by a Tamale High Court.

Tension between their supporters, has built up; with a sharp division among the constituency executives, with some openly showing support for their preferred candidate, a development that has also heightened tension.

Over 800 delegates, will be voting today after a Tamale High Court annulled January’s primary and ruled in Favour of a rerun

A fisticuff between supporters of the opposing sides, drew swift police attention but, the situation almost got out of control.

“Don’t let us fire” a visibly angry police officer is heard saying to one of the irate supporters.

The news team had to be escorted from the scene as tension boils “please move into our car we need to move you out to safety please” one police officer urged.

“Bro you cannot run your report from here; it is not safe please leave!” One of the supporters also cautioned the news team.

A police reinforcement team managed to douse the tension.

The Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Richard Kogyapwah, annulled the 27th January Walewale NPP Primary between Lariba, the plaintiff and Dr Mahama and the Electoral Commission (defendants) and ordered a rerun.

Lariba, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency, filed a case at the Tamale High court, contesting the election results that declared Dr Kabiru Tia, as the winner.

The court, has also slapped a GH¢30,000, fine on the defendant, Dr Kabiru Tia.

According to the court, it will make available details of the ruling on Thursday September 12, 2024.

Lawyer for the Plaintiff, Sylvester Isang, who was happy with the court ruling, noted that the NPP as a political party will learn some lessons that every election is taken seriously.

“That is the home constituency of the NPP flagbearer, and I want to believe that next time when they are having elections in the home constituency of a presidential candidate, you just handpick someone to represent the party”.

“No one can celebrate, because is even sad for the NPP in the Walewale constituency,” he said.

For lawyer of the defendant, Sampson Lardi Anyenine, the judgement does not correspond with the evidence that was led in court.

“We will wait, read the reasons and find if they are sound. But as far as the record shows, they cannot be sound. Our view is that the judgement does not correspond with the evidence that was led, the documentary and the telephone conversations that were attached and proven that it was the plaintiff who paid them to vote for her,” he explained.

Sylvester Isang, had prayed the court to award a fine of GH¢30,000 in favor of the plaintiff, but Sampson Lardi Anyenine, lawyer Kabiru Tia disagreed, noting that his client was not found of any irregularities and so does not deserve a fine.

The presiding judge indicated that he would make a determination on that in his judgment document to be made available on September 12.

Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, polled 343 votes, beating the incumbent MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu who obtained 334 votes.

The court had previously granted a plea by the NPP to resolve the issues related to the Walewale Constituency parliamentary primary out of court.

The NPP noted that settling the case out of court will be the best way to sustain peace and unity in the party ahead of the 2024 general election and pleaded for an out of court settlement which was granted by the court

However, the parties could not resolve the matter between them, resulting in the continuation of the case at the Tamale High Court.

The Tamale High Court has since ordered Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu and Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, not to hold themselves as NPP parliamentary candidates for the Walewale Constituency