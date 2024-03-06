Unity for a Brighter Future: Bawumia’s Independence Day Call

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has delivered a compelling Independence Day message to Ghanaians, emphasizing the significance of unity in shaping a prosperous future for all.

In a statement to the nation on its 67th Independence Anniversary, Bawumia mentioned that a lot has been achieved, but stressed that true progress requires a united front.

“So much has been achieved, so much to be accomplished. With unity and one purpose, it is possible we can build a brighter Ghana for all citizens and the next generation,” his statement read.

The celebrations is taking place in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital, where a diverse assembly of dignitaries, including political figures, clergy, traditional leaders, and opinion makers are gathered to commemorate the historic day.

Similar festivities resonated across the country, with activities spanning all 16 regional capitals and numerous district, municipal, and metropolitan centers.

Notably, Alassane Ouattara, the President of Ivory Coast, is gracing the occasion as the Guest of Honour in Koforidua.

The day marks 67 years since Ghana liberated itself from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is attending the celebration with his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and members of his newly constituted campaign team chaired by MP for Okere, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.

As Ghana reflects on its journey to independence, Bawumia’s call for unity echoes as a beacon for a collective effort in steering the nation towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Bawumia’s Independence Day Celebration Message to Ghanaians entitled “WITH UNITY, WE CAN BUILD A BRIGHTER GHANA FOR ALL”

He urged Ghanaians to live in harmony as that is the major way the country can be built for its citizens now and the next generation.

