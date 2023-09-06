BusinessMajor 1

Trouble at Trust Link Ventures Limited, Tema

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Herald is following up on reports on a Tema-based company by name Trust Links Ventures Limited. 

The frozen foods company, according to this paper’s sources, have been embroiled in some imports ,which have come to the attention of the state security agencies. 

In the melee, The Herald is informed that some notable elements inside the Jubilee House, the presidency, are moving in to scuttle the investigations by the state security apparatus, apparently pushing their parochial interest. 

The report available to The Herald is that the situation which has some international dimensions could get embarrassing for Ghana. 

More to come!!

