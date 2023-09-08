BusinessMajor 1

Clearing Agent lands Tema-based frozen foods importer in trouble  

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Herald, has obtained more details on how and why a Tema-based company by name, Trust Links Ventures Limited, owned by one Mr Ackah, has become subject of a security investigation.

A former clearing agent of the company, name withheld, is mentioned to have misconducted himself and was picked by the state security agents.

This paper’s insiders, reveal that the clearing agent’s phone was seized and it emerged that he had had conversations with the said Mr Ackah, over certain suspicious “goods” which raised the eyebrows of the security establishment.

The said Mr Ackah, was said to be outside Ghana when the agent attempted to ship out the “goods” by courier but upon his return has appeared before investigators.

The Herald, has been following up on reports that Trust Links Ventures Limited, a frozen foods company, is embroiled in some imports and export issues, which have come to the attention of the state security agencies. 

More Read

Trouble at Trust Link Ventures Limited, Tema

Devtraco Estates management neglects 8000 residents
Blackout in Tema as traditional spectacle sets chief’s funeral in motion

However, some notable elements inside the Jubilee House, the presidency, are moving in to scuttle the investigations by the state security apparatus, apparently pushing their parochial interest. 

The report available to The Herald is that, the situation which has some international dimensions – Brazil and London – could get embarrassing for Ghana. 

More to come!!

You Might Also Like

Trouble at Trust Link Ventures Limited, Tema

Devtraco Estates management neglects 8000 residents

Blackout in Tema as traditional spectacle sets chief’s funeral in motion

Share this Article
Previous Article Tema Motorway turns deathtrap claiming one life everyday
Next Article Emirates and United expand Codeshare partnership to include flights to and from Mexico
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Harmless Terchire Farmers picked up by Police for stopping land destruction
General Major 2
Nima violence orchestrated by Nii Futa and his thugs – Nii Odoi Kwao family
General Major 3
Emirates and United expand Codeshare partnership to include flights to and from Mexico
Business Major 2
Clearing Agent lands Tema-based frozen foods importer in trouble  
Business Major 1
Lost your password?