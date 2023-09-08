Clearing Agent lands Tema-based frozen foods importer in trouble  

The Herald, has obtained more details on how and why a Tema-based company by name, Trust Links Ventures Limited, owned by one Mr Ackah, has become subject of a security investigation.

A former clearing agent of the company, name withheld, is mentioned to have misconducted himself and was picked by the state security agents.

This paper’s insiders, reveal that the clearing agent’s phone was seized and it emerged that he had had conversations with the said Mr Ackah, over certain suspicious “goods” which raised the eyebrows of the security establishment.

The said Mr Ackah, was said to be outside Ghana when the agent attempted to ship out the “goods” by courier but upon his return has appeared before investigators.

The Herald, has been following up on reports that Trust Links Ventures Limited, a frozen foods company, is embroiled in some imports and export issues, which have come to the attention of the state security agencies.

However, some notable elements inside the Jubilee House, the presidency, are moving in to scuttle the investigations by the state security apparatus, apparently pushing their parochial interest.

The report available to The Herald is that, the situation which has some international dimensions – Brazil and London – could get embarrassing for Ghana.

More to come!!