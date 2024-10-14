Three-time bail denier rushed to police hospital for urgent medical attention

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Democracy Hub, has reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who has been denied bail three times, has been rushed to the Police hospital for urgent medical attention due to serious concerns over his health.

They indicated that, Oliver remains in police custody, having been one of the 53 activists unjustly detained during the #StopGalamsey and #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests on September 21, 2024.

The Democracy Hub, further indicated that medical professionals are conducting tests to assess the condition and determine whether hospitalization is necessary.

They highlighted that this marks the second time Oliver’s health, has deteriorated since his unlawful detention by the Ghana Police Service on September 23, 2024.

“Despite multiple appeals submitted to the High Courts in Accra for his release, Oliver is the only protester who has been denied bail, unlike the other 52 activists who were successfully released on bail on October 9, 2024.” Democracy hub indicated, urging the authorities to act swiftly in addressing his health needs.

Democracy hub calls on the public to keep Oliver in their thoughts and prayers during this critical time and to remain patient as they await further details on his condition.

“we remain steadfast in our belief that justice will prevail. Together, we stand in solidarity for what is right”. Democracy hub stated.