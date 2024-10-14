GeneralMajor 2

Three-time bail denier rushed to police hospital for urgent medical attention

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Democracy Hub, has reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who has been denied bail three times, has been rushed to the Police hospital for urgent medical attention due to serious concerns over his health.

They indicated that, Oliver remains in police custody, having been one of the 53 activists unjustly detained during the #StopGalamsey and #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests on September 21, 2024.

The Democracy Hub, further indicated that medical professionals are conducting tests to assess the condition and determine whether hospitalization is necessary.

They highlighted that this marks the second time Oliver’s health, has deteriorated since his unlawful detention by the Ghana Police Service on September 23, 2024.

More Read

Draconian treatment of democracy hub protesters goes international

NPP labels democracy hub protesters hooligans, demand their prosecution
Miracles Aboagye slams Mahama on democracy hub protesters arrest
NDC condemns remand of protesters, calls for immediate release

“Despite multiple appeals submitted to the High Courts in Accra for his release, Oliver is the only protester who has been denied bail, unlike the other 52 activists who were successfully released on bail on October 9, 2024.” Democracy hub indicated, urging the authorities to act swiftly in addressing his health needs.

Democracy hub calls on the public to keep Oliver in their thoughts and prayers during this critical time and to remain patient as they await further details on his condition.

“we remain steadfast in our belief that justice will prevail. Together, we stand in solidarity for what is right”. Democracy hub stated.

You Might Also Like

Draconian treatment of democracy hub protesters goes international

NPP labels democracy hub protesters hooligans, demand their prosecution

Miracles Aboagye slams Mahama on democracy hub protesters arrest

NDC condemns remand of protesters, calls for immediate release

Share this Article
Previous Article New data privacy trends help drive growth in frequency and severity of large cyber claims: Allianz
Next Article NDC Youth Forum challenges NPP government’s healthcare employment claims
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

UNESCO video reveals NAPO as promoting homosexuality in Ghanaian schools
Major 1 Major Politics
National Security orders immediate Removal Bawku Police Boss
General Major 1
Bawumia promises district agricultural mechanization hubs
Business Major 1
John Mahama pledges economic revival at Wa
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?