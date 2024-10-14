NDC Youth Forum challenges NPP government’s healthcare employment claims

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Forum, has issued a strong rebuttal to claims made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, regarding the employment of healthcare professionals since they assumed office.

In a press release signed by a spokesperson for the NDC Youth Forum, Paapa Bissue, challenged the NPP’s assertions and emphasized the foundational healthcare infrastructure established under former President John Mahama.

The NDC Youth Forum, posed a critical question to the NPP government “If the NPP has indeed employed more nurses and doctors, which government established the hospitals such as the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Bank of Ghana Hospital, International Maritime Academic Hospital, and Dodowa Hospital that these professionals now serve in?”

The group argued that these institutions are legacies of the former President Mahama administration, which laid the groundwork for the employment opportunities currently being touted by the NPP.

The statement pointed out that without the healthcare facilities established by the NDC, the NPP would not have had the opportunity to employ these professionals.

“The answer is a big no,” the statement read, urging the NPP to acknowledge the contributions of the previous government rather than engage in what he termed unnecessary bragging.

The NDC Youth Forum further called on the public to hold the NPP accountable for its failures in establishing new healthcare facilities during its tenure.

They implored the government to show humility and gratitude to the NDC for the healthcare system currently in place.

In a rallying call to action, the forum urged all Ghanaians to cast their votes for John Mahama and the NDC’s Parliamentary candidates in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections, advocating for a reset of the country to ensure a better future for all citizens, including generations yet unborn.