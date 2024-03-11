The Sovereignty of Ghana has been sold to imf in exchange of the lgbtqia+-Dr Anaba

Former medical superintendent of the Ridge hospital, Dr Thomas Winsum Anaba has stated that, the Sovereignty of Ghana, has been sold to the IMF in exchange of the LGBTQIA+.

He made the statement on the Independence Day at a conference of the NDC youth wing in Garu.

The former medical director of the Ridge hospital is currently the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Garu constituency.

At a conference to inaugurate the Garu constituency Youth Working Committee, Dr Anaba bemoaned that, the Independence and Sovereignty of Ghana, has been taken aback by the NPP government.

Dr Anaba is known for his rich knowledge on health affairs which gifted him the leader of the most reputable hospital in Ghana, Ridge hospital.

He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming elections for the country to be rescued from the mess caused by the NPP.

He also tasked party faithfuls to remain united and focused for the 2024 general elections.