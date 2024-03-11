Major 3Politics

The Sovereignty of Ghana has been sold to imf in exchange of the lgbtqia+-Dr Anaba

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Former medical superintendent of the Ridge hospital, Dr Thomas Winsum Anaba has stated that, the Sovereignty of Ghana, has been sold to the IMF in exchange of the LGBTQIA+.

He made the statement on the Independence Day at a conference of the NDC youth wing in Garu. 

The former medical director of the Ridge hospital is currently the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Garu constituency. 

At a conference to inaugurate the Garu constituency Youth Working Committee, Dr Anaba bemoaned that, the Independence and Sovereignty of Ghana, has been taken aback by the NPP government.

Dr Anaba is known for his rich knowledge on health affairs which gifted him the leader of the most reputable hospital in Ghana, Ridge hospital.

More Read

Lawyer Richard Sky explains why he went to Supreme Court with anti-gay bill

Richard Sky files suit at Supreme Court seeking to declare “Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill” unconstitutional
Sammy Gyamfi accuses Akufo-Addo of misleading the nation on filed lawsuit against Ant-LGBTQI bill
Jamestown is a ‘mess’ now, the community is full of homosexuals – Rev. Lawrence Tetteh bemoans

He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming elections for the country to be rescued from the mess caused by the NPP.

He also tasked party faithfuls to remain united and focused for the 2024 general elections.

You Might Also Like

Lawyer Richard Sky explains why he went to Supreme Court with anti-gay bill

Richard Sky files suit at Supreme Court seeking to declare “Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill” unconstitutional

Sammy Gyamfi accuses Akufo-Addo of misleading the nation on filed lawsuit against Ant-LGBTQI bill

Jamestown is a ‘mess’ now, the community is full of homosexuals – Rev. Lawrence Tetteh bemoans

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana put on a show to welcome rest of Africa 
Next Article Xikpo gets a new Chief at last
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ghana: NPA deputy CEO Linda Asante joins Petrosol Women Network to mark International Women’s Day
Business Major 2
Lilian Kumah breaks silence on the death of her husband
General Major 1
Heart failure killed John Kumah
General Major 1
Mahama criticizes US$450 million National Cathedral
General Major 2
Lost your password?