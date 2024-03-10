Ghana put on a show to welcome rest of Africa 

Pomp and pageantry, was on display as Ghana staged a magnificent opening ceremony to officially usher the start of the 13th edition of the African Games, Accra 2023, as the continent gather in the West African country for the multi-sports festival on Friday.

Ghana staged a mesmerizing ceremony heavy on music, dance, cultural authenticity, paying homage to the continent’s rich diversity.

From the well-crafted choreography that transitioned traditional dances to contemporary performances, the host showcased her diversity and dexterity throughout in every dance, movement, song and motion to tell the African story.

Accra put her best foot forward drawing in musicians like celebrated reggae-dancehall lord, Shatta Wale and King Promise to enchant patrons with every beat, hum, move and rhythm.

With the world tuned-in, Ghana seized the moment to put on display her unbridled pride in her root and still making room for her commitment to showcasing the African unity and solidarity.

The occasion which was a celebration in every sense of the word, obviously a deliberate effort to stage what is supposed to be an unforgettable night, highlighted the spirit of excellence, camaraderie and sportsmanship at its very best.

Filled with shades, light, captivating visuals and rhythm, the occasion carried patrons along beautifully on a journey through the rich Ghanaian culture, and Accra 2023 set the tone for what the host desire to deliver in the three-week festival.

Amidst the enjoyable atmosphere, participating countries filed out, taking turns to receive cheers as applause rang out to welcome guests for the Games.

Showcasing their respective cultures through clothing, the various teams joined in the fun as they took the opportunity to also display diversity as they made their way through the tracks on the magnificent Legon Stadium, home for the track and field events.

Cape Verde out of the 49 participating nations was the only country that was absent from the athletes’ march.

With almost 3,000 athletes across the continent participating, the Games will run until March 23, 2024, with 29 different sporting disciplines across two cities – Accra and Cape Coast.