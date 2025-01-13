The Here For Perfection (H4P) Organization marks 14 years of empowering and impacting persons with disabilities

For over 14 years, the Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization has been at the forefront of creating positive, lasting change for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana.

Through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic partnerships, H4P has significantly enhanced the lives of vulnerable individuals, championing their rights and fostering their dignity.

Founded in 2011 by Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to empower not only persons with disabilities but also children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

H4P’s core belief is simple yet profound: every individual, regardless of their physical or mental abilities, has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society.

Rejecting the notion of difference between able-bodied individuals and those with disabilities, the organization stands firm in advocating for the inherent dignity, worth, and potential of all people.

Over the past 14 years, H4P has made a transformative impact across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, media, governance, entertainment, and sports. Notable initiatives include:

The H4P Organization has through several notable projects impacted on sectors ranging from health, education, media, governance, entertainment to sports. These significant achievements include, the Christina Hackman Impact Leadership (CHIL) Awards which recognize and celebrate the achievements of successful PWDs, the expansion of social interventions to PWDs and stakeholder institutions through the Helping Hand Community Projects; the Ability Praise Concert which is Ghana’s first exclusive entertainment stage for persons with disabilities.

The Celebration of Love Projects which offer free medical assistance to special needs students, teachers, and caregivers whereas the refurbishment and adoption of the Christina Hackman wards aim to facilitate maternal healthcare.

Special students have also greatly benefited from H4P’s National Inter-Schools Disability Fun Games which foster inclusivity in competition among special needs schools whiles discovering potential champions for paralytic sports as well as several career guidance and counselling sessions.

In addition, the Helping Hand TV Show has become a vital platform, raising awareness on disability issues, dispelling misconceptions and educating the public about the abilities of PWDs. Through initiatives such as the Election Watch series, H4P has played a crucial role in advocating for an inclusive electoral environment for persons with disabilities.

In a special ceremony marking its 14th anniversary, H4P paid a heartfelt visit to the Christina Hackman Wards at Manna Mission Hospital. As part of its ongoing commitment to honor the memory of Mrs. Christina Anansewa Hackman—Bishop Hackman’s late mother and Chief Patron of the organization—H4P refurbished and officially adopted the female and maternity wards of the hospital in 2023.

These wards were renamed in her honor, symbolizing the organization’s dedication to preserving her legacy of compassion and service to others.

During the anniversary celebrations, Ambassador Mrs. Hannah Ama Nyarko, the Special Guest of Honor and sister of the late Christina Anansewa Hackman, led a delegation to visit patients, delivering gifts and spreading joy.

The heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the recipients underscored the powerful impact of H4P’s work.

Mrs. Linda A. D. Ablorh, Director of Development and People at Manna Mission Incorporated, expressed deep appreciation to H4P for its ongoing support and the refurbishment of the Christina Hackman Wards.

She emphasized the transformative effect of the organization’s contributions on both the patients and the medical staff at the hospital.

As H4P celebrates 14 years of unwavering commitment to improving the lives of persons with disabilities, the organization extends its heartfelt thanks to all who have supported this noble cause. With continued dedication and collective effort, H4P is confident that it can continue to transform lives, promote inclusivity, and create lasting change for persons with disabilities—one step at a time.