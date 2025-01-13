Future Trend Group pushes Africa to harness its natural resource for economic liberation

By Patrick Biddah

The President of Future Trends International Group, Dr Farsam Kamalabadi, is advocating for African countries to take advantage of its rich natural resources, in order to be self-sufficient and wealthy.

He said, the continent is so rich in natural resources that it requires it to seek domestication to position it to amass the rich potential of the continent, which can be translated into US$60billion in a decade.

According to him, wealth in its true sense, is created and there was the need for Africa to be more focused on this area, rather than subsidising what could have been the level of poverty in America, if not for resources from Africa.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Saturday January 11, 2025, under the topic:” Future Trends Manifesto Collection Peaceful Rise In Africa “ Dr Kamalabadi, stressed on the need for leaders to change the narrative by taking advantage of the opportunity to be wealthy in a way which can result in the giving of debt to America and Europe .

With the background of selling value addition ideas to countries like China and America, he expressed deep optimism about the new Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, who he said possess a lot of wisdom to make positive impacts with aspect of the manifesto which is being pushed by the Future Trends International Group.

Dr Kamalabadi, who spoke on a wide range of issues, further emphasised the need for deliberate youth involvement for domestic benefits of job creation and agro business

“Africa needs nothing .They have everything .They should not always sell their raw natural resources .That is where the biggest challenge is”, he pointed out.

For him, revolutionarising the youth and getting them to create competitive entrepreneurial start ups, is one of the ways by which the Africa Trends manifesto can be actualized.

The Future Trends Africa manifesto, among others, is geared towards the collective rise of Ghana and Africa.

One other ways suggested for this rise, is legislation and the removal of subsidy on fertiliser and seeds to farmers.

In the view of Dr Kamalabadi, who said he made similar suggestions to other governments, the subsidies, can be brought back at the point of export.

The removal of the subsidies is to help the farmers give out their best and make as much as they can grow, he said.

Speakers from the January 11, 2025 event, included Joshua Saphior, who entreated Africa, to embrace the idea of looking within itself to harness from its resources.

Yinka Abioye, who is the chairman of the Festac Africa Renaissance, also called for a decolonised mindset and the need for Africa not to always report on negative news.

“We should create events which should highlight the strength of Africa “, he stressed.