The Grand National Hotel by Saint Peter, Sydney, opens Jan 31 2025

Josh and Julie Niland are thrilled to announce the opening of their boutique hotel, The Grand National by Saint Peter. The 14 luxury rooms, situated above their world-renowned restaurant and bar, Saint Peter, will open on Friday, January 31st. This represents the final phase of Saint Peter’s relocation to this historic site.

Found in the Sydney suburb of Paddington, The Grand National Hotel was once a beloved neighbourhood pub, with the original structure dating back to 1890. Building owner George Penklis wanted to restore T

he Grand National and maintain its part as a Sydney hospitality destination. He first approached Josh and Julie Niland in 2018 with the idea of opening a restaurant.

In the years that followed, as building work progressed, conversations continued, and Josh and Julie Niland’s vision of extending their hospitality offering evolved.

The result is the Nilands’ first venture as hoteliers. T

he Grand National by Saint Peter is now home to 14 individually designed bedrooms, the three-hatted Saint Peter Restaurant, with both a private dining room & chef’s table and Saint Peter Bar.

Belinda Chippindale and Dimity Chitty of Studio Aquilo designed the hotel interiors with extensive participation from the Nilands. When work began, the structure was in a state of semi-dilapidation. Still, the team was committed to restoring as many original features as possible, including the marble fireplaces, architraves, and vintage tiling.

The aesthetic in the bedrooms is more vibrant and elaborate than in the restaurant downstairs, where the colour palette and textures reflect the Australian landscape. Upstairs, design features blend texture and colour to offer elegant, modern comfort, respecting the classic heritage backdrop.

Bespoke velvet headboards adorn king-size beds topped with luxurious down duvets ethically sourced by Melbourne-based Bonny, an Australian company making wonderfully cloud-like duvets.

Intricate wallpapers and maximalist carpets with varying shapes, colours and textures continue the theme. Artisans and luxury suppliers such as Catherine Martin, Cole & Son, and Fornasetti are on display.

Olsens Gallery has curated the walls of the rooms with paintings and prints from celebrated and emerging Australian artists alongside some black and white sketches by Ken Done.

Chef Josh Niland’s whole fish philosophy has equally found its place in the hotel, with the rooms boasting fish-fat candles and ceramics made from fish bones.

“When approaching the hotel, we paid as much attention to detail to the design and furnishing as we did with the restaurant.

This is our first venture into being hoteliers, and we knew that we wanted to apply the same level of care to the rooms so that they weren’t just an addition to Saint Peter but a destination in their own right,” says Julie Niland.

“We want the restaurant and the rooms to complement each other as much as possible.,” comments Josh Niland. “Opening the hotel allows us the opportunity to fulfil our vision of hospitality beyond dining into a thoughtful 360-degree hotel experience, from handmade chocolates on your pillow to the breakfast cooked by our team.”

The Grand National Hotel by Saint Peter respectfully preserves a cornerstone of Sydney’s historic Paddington suburb.

At the heart of the renovated and restored building is an ethical, thoughtful approach to hospitality designed to be enjoyed by generations to come.

Room rates include breakfast, a complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar and snacks. Breakfast created by Josh and his team will be served exclusively to hotel guests in the Saint Peter Bar.

Breakfast will reference the original Saint Peter Brunch, with the likes of Marron Scrambled Eggs, Spanner Crab Omelette and many other favourites rotating across a curated experience.