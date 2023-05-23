Major 3Major Politics

Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sympathized with people who claim they cannot see the works of his government stating that he cannot help them.

The president made the comments during the New Partiotic Party’s (NPP) final rally ahead of the highly-anticipated by-election in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

He told party faithful that he will hand over power to a successor from his party when his tenure expires in January 2025 citing the work that the administration has put in since 2017.

“We have done the work already and those who have eyes to see can see our positive works. But those who cannot see our good works, I am sorry, I cannot help them.

“We shall hand over to NPP presidential candidate in 2024,” the president stressed to cheers from the teeming crowd.

Review Free SHS to target the needy – IMF

Apart from Kufuor wanting Alan to succeed him; What is his contribution to the NPP compared to Bawumia
Sammy Gyamfi abandons NDC’s  Kumawu by-election
‘I’m not gentle like Alan’ – Ken Agyapong fires Bawumia supporters over dirty campaigns

The pro-government Daily Guide’s reporter at the rally said in his May 22 report that the presiddent also compared the reasons his government went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout as against why the NDC went to the global lender in 2015.

He said whiles external shocks of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war forced his government to the IMF, the NDC government went to the IMF because of gross mismanagement in political office.

The Kumawu by-election

Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.

Kumawu has been a beehive of political activity in the last week with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.

The EC has issued a notice that it is ready for the vote on Tuesday.

