Samoa announces theme for the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of government meeting

Samoa, a proud member of the Commonwealth, is honoured to announce that it will host the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October 2024 on the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth“. Samoa, the first Small Island Developing State from the Blue Pacific to host CHOGM, will bring a unique perspective to the table. CHOGM 2024 promises to be a landmark event, uniting Commonwealth nations in their pursuit of resilience, sustainability, and a shared future.

The Commonwealth ‘Aiga’

The fa’asamoa, or Samoan way of life, exemplifies collective responsibility, encapsulating values such as respect, dignity, love, protection, and service. This ethos aligns with the principles of the Commonwealth Charter, uniting the Commonwealth Aiga (family) of 56 nations, representing one-third of the global population. These nations, diverse in size and development status, share common beliefs and values, where every member’s contribution is significant.

Announcing the theme today during the 23rd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa said:

“In the spirit of our Commonwealth ‘Aiga’ and guided by the fa’asamoa the Government and people of Samoa eagerly anticipate welcoming the Commonwealth family to our island home, the Blue Pacific in October 2024. We look forward to sharing our unique Samoan communal culture and traditions as we come together to transform our one resilient family into a Common Wealth.”

Speaking about the importance of CHOGM 2024, Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC said:

“The global community, including our Commonwealth ‘Aiga,’ confronts a multi-dimensional polycrisis, demanding collective solutions for sustainable development, democracy, and peace. As we stand together, the 2024 Samoa CHOGM calls for unity and enhanced resilience as vital for our survival.”

“Resilience is the unifying approach that transcends the pillars of humanitarian, development, human rights, peace and security work. It encompasses the ability to prevent, resist, absorb, adapt, respond, and recover positively from external shocks. Resilience safeguards sustainable development and well-being for all, preventing economic, environmental, and human losses during crises.”

Transforming Our Commonwealth into a Common Wealth

We must harness our strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging our ‘Commonwealth Advantage,’ and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth. This transformation is vital to ensure a resilient common future where no one is left behind.

The theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,” looks at the core pillars of the Commonwealth through a resilience lens. CHOGM 2024 aims to strengthen:

Resilient democratic institutions upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

A resilient environment to combat climate change.

Resilient economies that support recovery and prosperity.

Resilient societies to empower individuals for a peaceful and productive life.

A Landmark Pacific CHOGM

CHOGM 2024 will be held in Samoa, a nation celebrating more than 60 years of Independence and political stability. Samoa’s vision for the event is to build One Resilient Common Future by transforming our Common Wealth. This Pacific CHOGM promises to deliver concrete solutions to global challenges through the principle of talanoa, fostering inclusivity, transparency, and dialogue.

The Samoa CHOGM will be a critical moment in the Commonwealth’s journey. It will also be the first CHOGM for the new Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles III. We urge all 56 members to reaffirm their shared ownership and commitment to our Commonwealth.

From building resilience to meeting climate goals, the Samoa CHOGM aims to deliver innovative solutions through bold, ambitious, and transformational actions. Our Commonwealth advantage will drive acceleration, unlocking potential in areas like fintech, entrepreneurship, and ICT education policy.

Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa added:

“As we embark on the journey towards CHOGM 2024 under the theme ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,’ Samoa extends its warm invitation to the world. This gathering will not only be a testament to our unity within the Commonwealth but also a celebration of our shared commitment to resilience, sustainability, and progress. Together, we shall script a new chapter, one where our diverse strengths merge into a common vision, ensuring a prosperous and equitable future for all.”