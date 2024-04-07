Sammy Gyamfi exposes Koku Anyidoho’s mischief about Mahama’s tablets for votes comments

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has called out Koku Anyidoho for spreading misinformation about former President Mahama’s tablets for votes comments.

He clarified that during the NDC/Mahama government’s tenure, they not only provided laptops for students but also addressed significant education challenges adding that the NDC also eradicated a backlog of six terms of capitation grant, ensured basic education students had all core textbooks, and eliminated over 3000 schools under trees.

It will be recalled that the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, called out members of the party for criticizing a promise by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to give tablets to students.

In a post shared on X, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, Koku Anyidoho accused the NDC of insulting the intelligence of Ghanaians by criticising the said promise.

According to him, the NDC, before the 2016 election, made the same promise of giving students tablets.

In a rebuttal on social media post by Sammy Gyamfi, he stated that the NDC provided free uniforms and sandals for basic school children, and did not have over two million students without chairs and desks.

In stark contrast, the NDC National Communications Officer pointed out that the current incumbent NPP government has failed to provide textbooks to basic school children even after almost five years since the introduction of a new curriculum.

He expressed disappointment regarding the government’s decision to prioritize the provision of tablets to students, especially given the inflated unit cost of GHS3,200.

Sammy Gyamfi emphasized that the issue at hand is not about equalization, but rather about the government’s prioritization of resources in the education sector.