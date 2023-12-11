RT Arabic opens regional office in Algeria

RT Arabic has officially opened a regional office in Algeria, launching Studio Algeria, the fifth program in a series of political talk shows from world capitals. It also presented Bridges to the East, a new program about the relations between Russia and the Arab world.

The Studio Algeria program is the fifth in RT Arabic’s series of talk shows from the world capitals of Cairo, Beirut, Washington and Paris. Yasmine Moussous, the show’s host and RT Arabic’s bureau chief in Algeria, discusses important news and events with local politicians and experts. The first episode’s guest was former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Belkhadem.

«Our aim is to get more in touch with our audiences, to expand the scope of our cooperation with Algeria, and provide extensive coverage of the developments across the African region. From our office in Algeria, we will now share with our audience the Algerian perspective on current events», said Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic.

Reporters from RT Arabic’s bureau in Algeria have covered many important regional events, including the military coup in Niger, the BRICS summit in South Africa and the African Union summit in Ethiopia.

The other new program on RT Arabic, Bridges to the East, is dedicated to Russia’s cooperation with the Arab world in the economic, political, cultural, military and other areas. Politicians, experts, businessmen, Russian language teachers, musicians and ordinary people talk on the show about what Russia means to them and what connects them to the country.

“We not only discuss politics and history, but also taste local cuisine and study the culture of Arab countries. We introduce our viewers to the daily lives of people and discover the Arab region from the most unexpected angles,” RT Arabic correspondent and the show’s host, Anna Knishenko, said.

The program will be available in both Arabic and Russian. The first episode, dedicated to Algeria, features interviews with the country’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.