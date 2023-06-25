EntertainmentMajor 1

Ras Mubarak grabs wife number 3

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Broadcast Journalist and Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency Ras Mubarak has reportedly married a third wife in a private ceremony.

The said new wife, Samaha Muhammad posted pictures of she and her lover boy on social media and has since been receiving congratulations from friends and well wishers.

Mr. Mubarak has not yet officially confirmed the alleged new marriage yet.

But sources say marriage was a private event in which the former MP said his vows to Ms Samaha Muhammad now Samaha Mubarak.

Ras Mubarak’s marriage has been in the news after his marriage to “Portia” Rasheeda Adams ended on a sour note with the ex-wife taking to social media to malign him.

More Read

Residents hoot at MP over bad road, death trap bridge

Sam George calls for expedited consideration of anti-gay bill
I have nothing against Ewes- Charles Agyinasare
Time to renegotiate mineral and oil contracts 

The estranged ex-wife has since abandoned social media after the MP responded to her claims.

Ras Mubarak remarried a close cousin after his then wife Rasheeda Portia “packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election”.

Ras Mubarak married Huseina Mubarak in 2018.

In 2020, the former MP married a second wife who was said to be an Arab biochemist from Algeria.

You Might Also Like

Residents hoot at MP over bad road, death trap bridge

Sam George calls for expedited consideration of anti-gay bill

I have nothing against Ewes- Charles Agyinasare

Time to renegotiate mineral and oil contracts 

Share this Article
Previous Article ThriveAgric empowers over 500,000 smallholder farmers to scale food production in Africa
Next Article MTN increases Mobile Money cashout fees effective July 1st
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tsatsu Tsikata’s allegations against A-G Dame in James Gyakye Quayson’s trial are irrelevant – Court rules
General Major 1
BoG orders use of armoured bullion vans for cash movements immediately
Business Major 3
Three first year students of Daboase SHTS in the western region drown
General Major 1
MTN increases Mobile Money cashout fees effective July 1st
Business Major 2
Lost your password?