Ras Mubarak grabs wife number 3

Broadcast Journalist and Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency Ras Mubarak has reportedly married a third wife in a private ceremony.

The said new wife, Samaha Muhammad posted pictures of she and her lover boy on social media and has since been receiving congratulations from friends and well wishers.

Mr. Mubarak has not yet officially confirmed the alleged new marriage yet.

But sources say marriage was a private event in which the former MP said his vows to Ms Samaha Muhammad now Samaha Mubarak.

Ras Mubarak’s marriage has been in the news after his marriage to “Portia” Rasheeda Adams ended on a sour note with the ex-wife taking to social media to malign him.

The estranged ex-wife has since abandoned social media after the MP responded to her claims.

Ras Mubarak remarried a close cousin after his then wife Rasheeda Portia “packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election”.

Ras Mubarak married Huseina Mubarak in 2018.

In 2020, the former MP married a second wife who was said to be an Arab biochemist from Algeria.