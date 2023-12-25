Narcotics Control Commission boss brutally ‘attacks’ wife with armed men, 19 years after Mr Durojaiye threatened to sue his father

According to a report filed by myjoyonline.com on December 24, 2023, the Director of the Narcotics Control Commission, Kenneth Adu Amanfoh, in an attempt to forcibly take his children from his estranged wife, left Mrs. Adu Amanfoh with a deep cut to the wife’s hand in Kwadaso Estate, a suburb of Kumasi,

The episode saw a bystander intervene, rescuing the woman and her children, who sought refuge in a nearby church.

In an account to Luv News, Mrs. Adu Amanfoh described the moment when a black Landcruiser intercepted her car, and armed men forced her out and to the ground.

“The four men were all armed, wearing desert security camouflage uniforms, with face masks. They carried pistols and a rifle. It was when Kenneth stepped out that I identified him as my husband.

“They ordered me to get out of the car. When I got out, one of the armed men sat in my car and ordered the children to get out of my car but they said no. He ordered them to get into the Landcruiser but they declined and started crying,” she told Luv News as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The armed men are alleged to have attempted to separate the children from their mother, leading to a chaotic scene that drew a crowd.

Amidst the commotion, Kwame Fosu Appiah, a concerned resident, expressed his disapproval, highlighting the emotional distress inflicted on the children.

Appiah is reported to have confronted Amanfoh, questioning the morality of his actions and compelling him to reconsider hi actions.

Following the exchange, Amanfoh reportedly ordered his men to retreat, seizing Mrs. Amanfo’s phone in the process. Unfortunately, she sustained a cut to her palm during the altercation.

The NACOC boss and his wife have been living separately for a decade, with Mrs. Amanfo asserting that she has been the sole caretaker of their children during this time.

Recent demands for custody by Amanfoh culminated in Sunday’s attempt to forcibly take the children, leaving the 12 and 11-year-olds shaken.

In response to the incident, Mrs. Adu Amanfoh has filed a formal complaint with the Central Police in Kumasi, who have confirmed that they are actively investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, 19 years ago, a Former Consultant of Ghana Airways, Mr Adegbule Olatunde Durojaiye who was declared, “wanted” by the Public Relations Directorate of Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for impersonation has threatened to sue Brig. Adu-Amanfo, director of general of defence intelligence and the Defence Intelligence Unit of GAF.

He said he was suing for endangering his life by declaring him wanted while on police enquiry bail and malicious damage as well as abuse of power.

According to a Daily Graphic story of September 25, 2007, the Ministry of Defence has absolved Mr Olla Durojaiye of any criminal activities against the interest of the nation and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Published below is the unedited story as reported by the Daily Graphic.

It has, accordingly, disclaimed a statement which, in 2003, purported to declare him wanted “for masquerading as a Colonel of the Ghana Armed Forces seconded to security agencies in other countries”, activities which, the statement said, “had brought the image of the Ghana Armed Forces into disrepute in international circles”.

The false claim was given prominence in the Daily Graphic issue of March 26, 2003 and attributed to the Defence Intelligence Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a letter to Mr Durojaiye, titled “Petition for Redress”, the Director of Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Defence, Mr D.P. Ofosu-Krow, said the said claim published in some newspapers in 2003 was false.

“The ministry shares your concern for the need to absolve you of any stigma and dent caused to your image and credibility as a result of the above mentioned case that was handled by the former Chief of Defence Intelligence”, it said.

The letter said the matter was handled without the involvement of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Contacts the Daily Graphic made with the Ghana Armed Forces have indicated that if Mr Durojaiye had indeed done anything to undermine the integrity of the military, the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces would have been the outlet to the media and not any other officer.

Since the Ghana Armed Forces, on whose behalf and in whose name the claim was made, has denied the allegations, the Daily Graphic has established that the claim was false, baseless and unsubstantiated.

source: Daily Graphic