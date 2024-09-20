Ralph St. Williams should be commended and not arrested after exposing $58 million “hole” dug by NPP government

In a controversial move that has raised eyebrows across the nation, the Ghana Police Service, has arrested activist Ralph St. Williams after he publicly criticized a $58 million national cathedral project spearheaded by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The project, a massive hole purportedly dug for religious purposes, has now allegedly transformed into what many are calling a “swimming pool” — an indictment of government waste and mismanagement.

Ralph St. Williams, known for his bold stance against government corruption, exposed what he described as a blatant misuse of public funds, during the Enough is Enough demonstration organised by the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, the Ghanaian taxpayer is footing the bill for a project that has delivered nothing but an oversized, water-filled cavity, a symbol of the administration’s misplaced priorities and reckless spending.

“This hole is a testament to the incompetence and corruption of the NPP government,” Ralph reportedly said before his arrest. “Why should the status of this project, paid for with taxpayers’ money, be kept a secret? The people of Ghana deserve to know where their hard-earned money is going.”

The swift reaction from the Ghana Police Service to arrest Ralph St. Williams has sparked outrage among civil society groups, with many questioning the role of the police in suppressing criticism against the government. The incident has drawn criticism from those who feel that the police force is being used as a tool for political suppression under the current regime, rather than upholding justice.

Supporters of Ralph have launched the #FreeRalph movement, calling for his immediate release and demanding accountability from the government. “Ralph should be commended, not arrested. He’s a voice for the people, and it’s disturbing to see the police silencing critics of the NPP’s failed policies,” said one prominent activist.

Many have also taken issue with the fact that despite the overwhelming cost, there has been little transparency surrounding the project. Calls for an independent audit of the project have intensified, with citizens questioning why such a significant expenditure has resulted in an uncompleted hole instead of any tangible progress.

The arrest of Ralph St. Williams is seen by many as another instance of the shrinking space for free expression under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, as the Ghana Police Service continues to face accusations of acting as an enforcer of government control rather than an independent body.

Citizens and opposition groups are increasingly wary of what they perceive as a dangerous trend of silencing dissent in Ghana’s democracy.

Calls for Ralph’s immediate release are gaining momentum well-meaning Ghanaians demand an end to what they describe as the “suppression and harassment” of government critics.

They are asking, “How long will the police allow themselves to be used to stifle the voices of the people?”