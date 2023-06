Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says the Wagner mutiny over the weekend shows that “Putin is destroying his own country”, as quoted by Reuters news agency earlier.

“The situation this past weekend again makes clear the point that I also made at the beginning of this war, which is that this illegal Russian war of aggression is not just an attack against Ukraine and our mutual European peaceful order, but that Russian President Putin is also destroying his own country with this war.”