Ex-Kotoko striker Adu Amofah appeals for GFA to revive colts football

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofah has urged the Ghana Football Association to reconsider their strategies concerning the declining state of Colts football in the country.

The former Black Meteors attacker expressed his thoughts during the A. A Sports International Launch, where he praised Asamoah Gyan for his contribution to the development of youth football through the Baby Jet U16 Football Tournament.

He [Gyan] is a true legend and we are all looking up to him. He was my senior at Liberty. We should ourselves lucky to have somebody like him [Gyan] around who is willing to get into grassroots and develop. I came from the Colts era. Now, there’s no Colts games anymore. I appeal to the FA to bring back the Colts. We are suffering now because they destroyed the Colts’ football system some years back, and the repercussions are what we see now.”

Adu Amofah started his football at Young Brazilians, a Colts football club in Ghana before moving to Fauzan FC.

The 35-retired goal poacher joined former Premier League side, Liberty Professionals and Real Sportive in the early 2000s.

Having also featured for clubs in South Africa, Denmark, Israel and Bahrain, Amofah retired in 2014.