Protect Children from alcohol- non communicable diseases alliance urges

Executive Director of Programmes, Vision for Alternative Development of Ghana Non Communicable Diseases Alliance, Mr Labram M. Musah, has called for the need to act to protect children and young people in communities from alcohol .

He said this is a way of foreseeing and saving the nation from the health consequences of alcohol consumption and exposure to alcohol beverages.

Recent research from the World Health Organization (WHO), conducted in partnership with The Lancet Laboratory has reaffirmed that no amount of alcohol is safe for consumption.

In a press statement to commemorate this year’s World Alcohol-Free Day 2024: Mr Musah, stressed that there is an urgent call to liberate everyone from alcohol consumption and accelerate action on alcohol control in Ghana.

This year’s World Alcohol-Free Day 2024, was under the theme, “Expect More”, and is to highlight the devastating health impacts of alcohol.

“Alcohol is a major risk factor for liver diseases, cancers, cardiovascular diseases and mental health disorders”, the release indicated.

In Ghana, the alarming rise in NCDs such as these can be directly linked to the widespread availability and use of health-harming products, including alcohol.

Since the launch of the National Alcohol Policy in 2016, Ghana has made some strides towards alcohol control.

However, the implementation of this policy has been inconsistent, and the full potential of its impact is yet to be realised.

A robust regulatory framework is vital for preventing alcohol-related harm, and according to Mr Musah, is the reason why they are urging the Ministry of Health and other key partners to fast-track the development of the draft National Alcohol Regulation.

This regulation, Mr Musah, said will provide clear guidelines on the marketing, sale, and consumption of alcohol in Ghana, particularly focusing on protecting children.

Alcohol is present at nearly every social event in Ghana, from weddings and funerals to celebrations and festivals, with young people increasingly taking to drinking at an alarming rate.

This normalization of alcohol use, coupled with aggressive marketing and easy access to alcohol, has created a dangerous environment where the health risk associated with drinking are often overlooked or ignored.

In view of the aforementioned and on the occasion of World Alcohol-Free Day, the Vision for Alternative Development, the Ghana NCD Alliance, Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development and other CSOs are calling for renewed commitment from all sectors of society to tackle the growing alcohol epidemic.

It repeated its call for Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to play a pivotal role in championing this cause and must continue to stay resolute in its campaign to reduce alcohol, including ban on well-known celebrates, restrictions.

Stricter enforcement, he emphasized is required, particularly in curbing underage drinking and addressing the unlawful importation and sale of alcohol products.

He further called for collaboration with traditional and religious leaders to use their influence.

He commended the Ministry of Health through the Food and Drugs Authority and the Attorney Generals Department, as well as the Vision for Alternative Development for defending the FDAs ban on celebrities and well-known personalities from alcohol advertisement, in the recent Supreme Court’s ruling.