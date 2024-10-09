BusinessMajor 2

Emirates to power 37% of its Engineering Centre operations with clean energy investment

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

In a significant move towards enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Emirates has partnered with Etihad Clean Energy Development to launch a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Green Economy Summit 2024 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The project includes the development, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at Emirates Engineering Centre, along with 20 years of operation and maintenance services.

A total of 39,960 solar panels will be installed, providing 37% of the facility’s annual energy consumption and reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by over 13,000 tonnes each year when fully operational.  The total capacity is 23,177 kWp, with an estimated annual generation of 34,301,960 kWh.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This initiative highlights Emirates’ commitment and continued investment in renewable energy solutions as part of our sustainability strategy. By integrating solar energy into the Emirates Engineering Centre, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while supporting the UAE’s clean energy goals.

More Read

Emirates strengthens commercial team with new leadership for Ghana and key markets across Africa and the Middle East

Emirates doubles partnership connectivity in a year
Emirates to introduce retrofitted Boeing 777s on two more cities
Join Emirates and elevate your career: Samantha James’ journey from cabin crew to vice president.

We are pleased to partner with Etihad Clean Energy Development in this solar PV project, which adds another milestone in our sustainability journey and greatly expands the number of solar installations at our facilities.”

HE Saeed Al Mohammed Tayer said: “Etihad Clean Energy Development, a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions in the region, will spearhead the project, showcasing its expertise in delivering high-performance energy systems.

Through this partnership, Etihad Clean Energy Development and Emirates Airline will ensure the long-term operational efficiency of the solar PV systems while achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy costs. We are proud to collaborate with Emirates Airline on this landmark project.

Our partnership not only supports the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future but also sets a precedent for renewable energy adoption in the aviation sector.”

With a 20-year agreement for operation and maintenance, the solar PV systems will contribute to long-term environmental benefits, ensuring that the Emirates Engineering Centre continues to operate efficiently using clean energy.

 This project is part of both companies’ broader efforts to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda, which focuses on reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and driving progress towards a low-carbon future.

Other Emirates-owned and managed facilities in Dubai with solar panel installations include: the Emirates Flight Catering facility, and The Sevens Stadium which boasts the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility.

You Might Also Like

Emirates strengthens commercial team with new leadership for Ghana and key markets across Africa and the Middle East

Emirates doubles partnership connectivity in a year

Emirates to introduce retrofitted Boeing 777s on two more cities

Join Emirates and elevate your career: Samantha James’ journey from cabin crew to vice president.

Share this Article
Previous Article Protect Children from alcohol- non communicable diseases alliance urges
Next Article John Mahama assures peaceful elections during meeting with West Africa Elders Forum delegation
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Yahu Blackwell: GaDangme royalty, championing education with Kasatalk
General Major 2
Vote for development – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urges electorates
Major 2 Major Politics
NPP Plots to buyout Akua Donokor & Kofi Akpaloo out of 2024 election
Major 1 Major Politics
Military keeps senior retired officers beyond mandatory age limit
General Major 1
Lost your password?