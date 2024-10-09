John Mahama assures peaceful elections during meeting with West Africa Elders Forum delegation

By Paul Mamattah



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful electoral process as the country approaches the upcoming elections in just few days.

The former President, made this commitment during a courtesy call on him by a high-profile pre-election assessment delegation from the West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF), led by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, in Accra.

The WAEF, is a platform for former Head of State in West Africa, who provide mediation and interlocutory role in addressing electoral and democratic conflicts in the sub-region.

They were in the country to mediate and have conversation among stakeholders in the upcoming general election, they are also anticipation there would be peace before, during and after the election as well as free, fair and transparent election.

During the meeting, Mr Mahama, emphasized the importance of groundwork and preparation in fostering a peaceful election environment. “We all want a peaceful election, but a peaceful election is predicated on the groundwork and the preparation that is done before the election,” he stated.

The former President, underscored the need for cooperation among all stakeholders, particularly with the Electoral Commission (EC), to ensure a successful electoral process. “I am sure that if we get everything right in the lead-up to the election, then the election will be peaceful and successful. We in the NDC are committed to a peaceful election,” he affirmed.

Mr Mahama also addressed specific concerns regarding the voters’ register, acknowledging that some issues need to be resolved ahead of the polls. He welcomed the WAEF delegation’s presence, noting their role in listening to and addressing the NDC’s concerns.



On his part,a former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan,emphasized the need for early intervention in electoral processes to prevent crises adding that the WAEF was established in the year 2020 that seeks to intervene well before elections conclude, aiming to mitigate conflicts before they escalate.

He highlighted the importance of receiving concerns ahead of elections and mediating disputes during the electoral process to ensure fair and orderly conduct. “We are here to ensure that elections are executed properly, following established guidelines,” he stated, emphasizing the need for mediation in competitive practices that could lead to conflict.

Mr Goodluck Jonathan, praised Ghana for its successful election practices, noting that it stands out from many other African nations that have experienced electoral violence. “Ghana has been a positive example, and we are hopeful for the upcoming elections,” Mr. Goodluck Jonathan remarked, extending his commendation to Ghanaian political parties and the leaders.

He also underscored the forum’s commitment to engaging all stakeholders, including political parties, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, civil society organizations, and the media, to facilitate a successful electoral process.



Mr Goodluck Jonathan acknowledged the Ghanaian media for the vital role they play in the electoral landscape, urging them to report objectively and responsibly to achieve the desired impact of their initiatives.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was accompanied by a former Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Kadre Desire Ouedraogo and some members of the West Africa Elders Forum secretariat.