Prof. Ransford Gyampo appointed CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority

Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) by the John Dramani Mahama government.

A letter confirming his appointment was handed to him by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr. Calistus Mahama.

Prof. Gyampo takes over from Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed by the Akufo-Addo administration in December 2023.

According to The Herald’s sources, Mr Sarpong has been officially directed to hand over his duties to Prof. Gyampo.

Born on March 31, 1977, in Accra, Prof. Gyampo is a seasoned academic with 20 years of teaching and research experience. He is a Professor of Political Science and the Founding Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana.

When contacted by The Herald for confirmation, Prof. Gyampo remained tight-lipped about his new role, which may see him transition from academia to a high-level administrative position in Ghana’s maritime sector.

Established in 1974 under NRCD 254, the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has played a crucial role in the country’s maritime industry. It collaborates with both public and private organizations to protect and promote the interests of shippers in Ghana. The authority ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective cargo handling while regulating commercial shipping practices.

Initially operating under the corporate name Ghana Shippers’ Council, it was renamed Ghana Shippers’ Authority per the Laws of Ghana (Revised Edition), 1998 (Act 562). The GSA functions under the Ministry of Transport and comprises a three-tier organizational structure: the Governing Board, the Import/Export Shipper Committees, and the Secretariat.

The authority’s mission includes Ensuring a competitive and transparent commercial shipping industry in Ghana, Regulating business practices in the shipping industry to ensure fairness, developing solutions for shippers regarding demurrage, port delays, freight rates, and service standards and Enhancing infrastructure to support shippers in import/export operations.

Mr. Baffour Okyere Sarpong, a business executive with over 20 years of experience in various sectors, was appointed as CEO of GSA under the Akufo-Addo administration.

His tenure focused on strengthening the private sector as a driver of Ghana’s industrial and commercial growth. With his international exposure and strategic leadership skills, he spearheaded key interventions across the shipping and logistics value chain.

Prof. Gyampo holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ghana and Tufts University in Boston, USA. He also earned an MPhil and a BA in Political Science from the University of Ghana. His areas of expertise include Governance, Leadership, Democratic Development, Electoral Politics, and Maritime Security.

He has taught numerous undergraduate and postgraduate courses, supervising over 150 long essays, master’s theses, and doctoral dissertations. His research focuses on governance and democratic development in Ghana and Africa, youth empowerment, natural resource management, and maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Beyond academia, Prof. Gyampo has extensive experience in policy research. He worked for 14 years at the Governance Unit of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Ghana), rising to the position of Senior Research Fellow.

He played a significant role in the IEA’s Socio-Economic and Governance Surveys, shaping public policy through evidence-based research. For a decade, he coordinated the Ghana Political Parties Programme (NIMD-GPPP), fostering multiparty democracy.

He has also served as a Visiting Scholar at the University of South Florida, USA, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Bristol, UK.

His appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Ghana Shippers Authority, leveraging his governance expertise and leadership experience to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Ghana’s shipping industry.