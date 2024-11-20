Prof. Opoku-Agyemang criticizes government over expired rice supply to secondary schools

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has condemned the government for knowingly supplying expired rice to feed students in senior high schools.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, blew the cover on the government’s feeding of students in senior high schools with the expired rice, after it was rebagged and the expiry date extended.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Sorbelle in the Sissala West Constituency as part of her campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang described the scandal as shameful and insensitive. She wondered why the government would supply schools with expired rice knowing very well that it is unwholesome for consumption.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said students in senior high schools deserve better than being fed with expired food items. She noted that Ghana’s education sector is on the decline on the watch of the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and assured the people that the next NDC government would work hard to restore the education sector.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was also concerned that the road project started by the former Mahama administration in the Sissala area has been abandoned by the NPP government.

She, therefore urged the electorate to vote out the NPP and bring back the NDC government to enable Mr Mahama complete the road project and other abandoned projects in the Sissala area.