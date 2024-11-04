Prof. Opoku-Agyemang begins tour of Volta Region tomorrow

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will begin a two-day campaign tour of the Volta Region tomorrow.

She will cover eleven constituencies during her campaign tour of the Volta Region.

While on the first day, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, will visit North Tongu, South Tongu, Keta, Ketu South, Akatsi North and Adaklu Constituencies.

She will campaign in Ho Central, Ho West, South Dayi, North Dayi, and Hohoe Constituencies on the second day, when she wraps up her tour of the region.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s engagements in the Volta Region, will also focus on meetings with artisans, queen mothers, youth groups, seamstresses, teachers and other professionals.

Ahead of the visit, the vice presidential candidate of the NDC was in Anloga on Saturday to celebrate the Hogbetsotso Festival with the chiefs and people.