Pregnant woman & 11 other Nigerians missing from Ghana’s Police custody

…Diplomatic row expected soon

Reports making the rounds in the Ghana Police Service is that 12 persons with Nigerian names, including a heavily pregnant woman have gone missing from custody.

The Herald’s information is that, the Nigerian High Commission is making frantic efforts to get some details on the matter, including getting access to the suspects if they are alive.

They were said to have been arrested separately, but have since gone missing after they were sent to the National Operations Department (JOC) at Police Headquarters in Accra for what appears to be an interrogation.

They were subsequently moved into police custody, but that was the last time they were heard about.

It is not clear, whether the Police administration repatriated them to their country over what is suspected to be their criminal activities here in Ghana.

First, was a group of seven Nigerians who were arrested at Kasoa, but had been missing since, their names were given as, Michael Eke, Chukwudi Moses, Prince John Akossey, Udoka Njoka, Nnaji Ekezie, Elachi and Nzete Chukunanu Best.

The Herald has seen a picture of their arrival at the National Operations Department (JOC) at Police Headquarters.

The second group of five Nigerians, including a pregnant woman were arrested over a robbery incident at Caprice, Accra.

Their names were Prince Anthony Chiobi, Izichuku Igwenagu, Emmanuella Chinwetalu (the pregnant lady), Ahamafula Onwukwa and Godfrey Chukuebuka, aka, Caleb.

They are also said to have gone missing, however, one Ikebana, said to be the husband of Emmanuella Chinwetalu, the pregnant lady, is at large.

The Herald is picking up reports from diplomatic circles that the Nigerians High Commission, will soon write to Ghanaian authorities over the matter.