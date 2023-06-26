Police invites Akina radio morning show host to assist in investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has extended an invitation to Mr Emmanuel Quarshie, popularly known as Hitman, the morning show host at Akina Radio Station.

The police, specifically the Cold Case Unit, has requested a copy of the recorded version of Mr Quarshie’s Morning breakfast show aired on Akina Radio Station in the Bono Region on December 8, 2020, from 6:00 am to 10:00 am.

In a letter dated June 16, 2023, and signed by ACP S. A Ayawine, the Director of Administration at CID, the police are seeking the cooperation of the station’s management in releasing Mr. Quarshie.

The letter requests his presence at the Cold Case Unit’s Director’s office on June 27, 2023, at 10:00 am to provide assistance in ongoing investigations.

Earlier in a statement, the immediate past host of Accra FM’s morning show host, Mr Emmanuel Quarshie known in the media circles as Hitman has appealed to the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intervene as three sub-chiefs from the Bono East region are allegedly frustrating him in the line of duty.

According to the presenter, the three chiefs in the Techiman municipality who are affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) have taken a vindictive stand against him for no justifiable reasons.

The statement mentioned the three chiefs as Nana Hansuahene, Nana Twafohene and Sansamahene.

Mr Quarshie made this appeal in a statement dated Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The statement noted that the three chiefs feel ‘I am badly exposing the rots in the Government and the unfulfilled promises made to Ghanaians by the NPP.

‘My core mandate as a professional Journalist is to criticize the government, hold them accountable to the people and make sure any such promises made to the people are fulfilled, the statement noted.

I hope you will agree with me that this is the best practice expected from a journalist in Ghana, the statement added.

The presenter who is currently working with Akina FM in the Techiman municipality said this will not go down with the chiefs who are bent on not allowing him to perform his duties.

The statement stressed that the chiefs are seriously embarking on an agenda to prevent the presenter from doing his work on the radio.

‘And my checks also reveal that they are doing this on the blind side of the Techimanhene.

The plot, the statement said was to negatively interfere with the management of the Akina Radio station to decide by sacking the presenter.

The statement concluded by making a passionate appeal to the former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC National Chairman Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey and the NDC legal team and the Bono East Regional Chairman to swiftly intervene for an amicable resolution to enable the presenter to perform his duties as a journalist