Police hunt for Akim Oda NPP constituency ex-chairman

An ex-Akim Oda Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a National Security operative Awudu Issaka attached to the Office of the Vice-president has allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old lady, Irene Brego Boakye over a land dispute at Tse-Addo in Accra.

The land in question was purchased by Irene’s son, Riis Sorsah.

The Herald is informed that the police have launched a manhunt for Issaka.

Riis bought the 2 plots of land a few years ago and has the documentation to prove his ownership.

About three weeks ago, Issaka called to threaten Riis, giving him three days to vacate the land or face the bulldozing of the property.

Riis reported the incident to the Cantonment Police Station, where both parties were asked to provide necessary documentation.

While Riis provided the documents in his possession, Issaka did not attend the meeting initially but later showed up with others who claimed they sold the land to him.

The crime officer advised them to settle their dispute in court.

A week later (Tuesday evening) Issaka brought land guards to the land and assaulted Irene and her daughter, Sarah Sorsah, halting their workers at gunpoint.

Irene has filed a complaint at the Labadi police station for further investigation.

The NPP constituency chairman appears to have had several brushes with the law.

As of April last year, Issaka Awudu was facing charges of “stealing” and was also embroiled in another case for failing to meet customer expectations.

Chairman Issaka Awudu was reported alleged to have taken a sum of GH¢23,000 from one Kofi Owusu Baafi of Daasebre Estate in Koforidua, whom he promised to help secure a contract costing GH¢33,676.00.

The contract involved a parcel of land in which the estate developer was interested.

According to the Legal Aids Commission which is handling the case, the amount received by the Chairman was the initial deposit made for the cost of the contract.

The sum amount was paid in two folds: GH¢12,000 and GH¢11,000.

In a letter addressed to Issaka Awudu by the Commission, the contract buyer received and signed the contract documents. It was after the first payment, GH¢12,000.00, was made at the request of the accused person.

“He [Mr. Kofi Owusu Baafi] claims after receiving the document from you, he went to the company to sign the contract, but they directed him to you to show him the site to start developing on it which you [Mr Issaka Awudu] told him to add the remaining balance before you show him the site.

“He claims he therefore added the balance of GH¢11,000.00 but still to no avail. He claims all efforts made to settle the issue amicably have proven futile,” the letter written by Madam Kyei Frimpomaa Gifty on behalf of the Regional Head said in part.

A meeting was therefore scheduled for April 20, 2022, in an attempt to resolve the issue between the accused person and the complainant.

However, due to another ongoing case at the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court in which Mr Awudu was involved, the said meeting with the Legal Aids Commission could not be held, and the date was been rescheduled for May 16, 2022, to settle the matter at the office of the Legal Aids Commission within the High Court Building, ground floor, at Koforidua in Eastern Region.