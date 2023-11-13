NAPO’s ‘second lady’ wedding picture described as “propaganda”

The public, has been admonished to disregard photos of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, tying the knot with his beautiful lover in preparation for his selection as a running mate by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Fred Kyei Mensah alias “Fredyma”, a Music Producer, described the claim as “propaganda” saying Nana Poku (NAPO)is a very private person and should be respected as such.

“Kindly disregard any propaganda that, he hurriedly married this Sunday because of his Vice Presidential ambition”, Fred Kyei Mensah wrote.



The Energy Minister, was said to have privately married the woman whose identity is unknown by the public.

This comes, following reports he is penciled as the running mate of the NPP which influenced his decision to marry at this point.

Even the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, also reported that NAPO had “recently tied the knot”.

It said that, the private ceremony has started gaining public discussion on social media, adding that information available to Graphic Online, indicates that the ceremony took place in the third quarter of 2023.

But clarifying the picture, Fred Kyei Mensah, said it is an old picture.

“Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been married to his (sic) beautiful wife for a while. He is someone who doesn’t bring his private marriage life into the public domain.

He is an Anglican by the family Christian values, however, currently, he worships with the Makers House Church under the auspices of Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye.” He wrote.

He added: “This picture was taken after a Sunday Service for Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye to bless their marriage. Kindly disregard any propaganda that, he hurriedly married this Sunday because of his Vice Presidential ambition. Napo is a responsible family man. Good beads don’t rattle.”

Interestingly, the Daily Guide newspaper, also reported about “a heartwarming event” involving “the Minister of Energy, Dr.Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Nana Poku or Napo, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, has taken a new wife.

The report, said that the minister “recently celebrated his marriage at a private ceremony where his spiritual father Rev Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye presided.

“The news of the wedding has started gaining traction on various social media platforms, sparking discussions among the public especially with his lobbying to partner Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

“The intimate wedding ceremony took place in a serene setting and was marked by elegance with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attending the reception. The event was officiated by Rev Boadi Nyamekye of Maker’s House Chapel International, who led the couple in exchanging their marital vows and blessing the union.

“Rumours have been in circulation that the Makers House was hunting for a possible second lady for the country.

“Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a prominent figure in the political arena and the energy minister, has now embarked on a new chapter in his personal life.

“The minister’s decision to keep the ceremony private reflects his desire for a more intimate celebration surrounded by close family and friends.

“Although details regarding the wedding remain scarce, the public’s attention has been captured by the news, with social media platforms buzzing with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the lovebirds. Many have commended the couple for their commitment to privacy and the simplicity of their nuptials.

“Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been a dedicated public servant, serving in various capacities within the government and making significant contributions to the energy sector.

“His marriage marks a personal milestone and a joyous occasion for both the minister and his loved ones.

“The Minister of Energy and his spouse are yet to make a public statement or share photographs from their special day. However, it is expected that in due course, they may choose to express their gratitude and share glimpses of their wedding ceremony with the public.

“Napo is said to be blessed with a child from his previous relationship.