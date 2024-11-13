Pastor predicts landslide win for Mahama

….Citing spiritual ordination and Trump’s U.S. victory

A prominent Kumasi-based pastor, Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie, has predicted a decisive victory for former President, John Dramani Mahama in Ghana’s upcoming general election on December 7, just weeks away.

Pastor Sarkodie, also known as “St. Sark,” likened Mahama’s impending win to the recent re-election of former U.S. President, Donald Trump, which he claims was determined by divine will.

Known for his accurate election predictions, St. Sark, emphasized that the U.S. election outcome, will foreshadow the Ghanaian polls.

In his prophecy, St. Sark, declared that Mahama’s victory has been spiritually ordained and will manifest physically on Election Day.

Last week, DonaldTrump, the Republican candidate, had returned to the White House after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who, like the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also currently serves as Vice President.

During a press conference in Accra, Pastor Sarkodie, recalled his correct predictions in both the 2016 and 2020 Ghanaian elections.

He insisted he is not partisan, emphasizing that he follows political developments closely and has a longstanding track record of accurate predictions, which he shares on his YouTube channel.

The pastor, also questioned the selection of Dr Bawumia as the NPP presidential candidate, asserting that Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the “Movement for Change,” should have been chosen, according to party tradition.

He argued that, Bawumia’s candidacy, imposed in defiance of this tradition, has upset party loyalists and spiritual forces, leading to a lack of support from the party’s spiritual ancestors and wider base.